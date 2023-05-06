“And the one who judges,” says Jesús Ociel Baena, who appears in viral videos on social networks, such as TikTok, wearing a suit, tie, red lips, and heels. Not shy in front of the camera that records him in a courtroom, he bangs the gavel to make his verdict clear: no to discrimination.

(Also: Abogade Alelí Chaparro: the story of Colombia’s first non-binary title).

That I am? I questioned my identity. I came out as a non-binary person

He is the first magistrate of Latin America and one of the first people in Mexico to receive her non-binary voter card and modified birth certificate, who has found a way to claim it through her clips. As she says, phrases like “and the one that supports” they generate more attention when accompanied by a message of recognition from the LGBTI community.

Since he took office, his office in the Electoral Tribunal of Aguascalientes, Mexico, receives requests for information, complaints and more. Citizens ask him why he uses the venue to record audiovisuals dressed as a woman and carrying a fan with the gay pride flag.

“People have to tolerate us. The difference is that I am suffering discrimination, these people are not. But, well, in terms of transparency, I have the legal and constitutional obligation to answer under the position that I am making use, enjoyment and enjoyment of my human rights such as the free development of personality, my gender identity and expression of gender”, confirms in conversation with EL TIEMPO.

(You can read: Colombia has its first graduate lawyer and the RAE ruled on it).

Jesús Ociel Baena with his voting card that specifies the non-binary gender. Photo: Instagram: @ocielbaena

A defensive childhood and adolescence



They won’t hire you because they say you’re a fagot and that these people are not accepted here

He got used to being showered with some negative comments for most of his 37 years, even more so in such a conservative country. He remembers how since he was a child he was called names for his mannerisms.

“Because of this, I fell into depression because I questioned what I had done to be in that situation. I forced myself to be a more masculine person, even though I knew I was gay back then,” she expresses.

There was no space in which he did not feel discriminated against. Even his parents and brothers were radical because of his behavior: “So much so that I had to leave my house at the age of 18 when I publicly accepted that I was gay.”

The revelation was followed by the latent desire to raise his voice, to express to everyone that he also had rights: He began his studies to be a lawyer at the Autonomous University of Coahuila. And as he was looking for spaces to claim, he launched the candidacy to be part of the Institution’s Student Society, with which he would represent the student body before the governing bodies.

(Keep reading: What does it mean to be nonbinary? We tell you about this gender identity.)

Jesús Ociel Baena as magistrate. Photo: Instagram: @ocielbaena

“I had a black campaign against me because of my homosexuality. I was questioned that I couldn’t represent them because I was an openly homosexual person. They said that it was not possible, that he was denigrating the faculty. It was unthinkable in such a conservative law school. I turned a deaf ear and we managed to win the election.”

It would not be the only time that they would question their abilities. Upon graduating as a lawyer, he tried to be part of the Coahuila State Electoral Institute. He got a good grade, but tempers went down when listening to one of his classmates from the university.

“They are not going to hire you because they say you are a fagot and that these people are not accepted here,” he warned.

Without family, friends or acquaintances to help him enter the public sector -what is known in Colombia as the “lever”-, he decided to litigate in the private sector.still hoping that some call would evaluate his intellect and not his sexuality.

(In addition: Pension requirements for the LGTBI population and non-binary people in Colombia).

The first step to meet

Mexico has a National Electoral Institute, in charge of protecting the electoral rights of citizens. To get there, he waited for the call that, among 2,500 people, put him in the first places and allowed him to start working as a member of the organization in 2011.

Jesús Ociel Baena has set a precedent in his country. Photo: Instagram: @ocielbaena

For me it was breaking my limit, I thought they were going to stone me in the street and no, nothing happened

The next step was taken hand in hand with a constitutional reform by which the state of Aguascalientes created its own Electoral Tribunal. There he began working as general secretary of agreements, while he was looking at the possibility of being a magistrate.

In parallel, the years made her question herself: “I have been told that I am not a man, I do not assume myself as a man, but I do not assume myself as a woman either. That I am? I questioned my identity. I discovered myself as a non-binary person (neither a man nor a woman)”.

In Mexico, out of a total of 96 million citizens over the age of 15, there are 909,000 like Baena who identify themselves as a person “whose internal and individual experience of gender does not necessarily correspond to the sex assigned at birth,” according to data from the National Survey on Sexual and Gender Diversity 2021.

(Keep reading: María del Rosario Guerra criticized U. Rosario’s law degree: ‘Shameful’).

The path to be the first electoral magistrate in Latin America

In search of her gender identity and expression, she changed the way she dressed. “I decided to leave my house for the first time in heels, with a skirt and come to court like that. For me it was breaking my limit, I thought they were going to stone me in the street and no, nothing happened. They have criticized me, but they are bearable, ”he emphasizes for EL TIEMPO.

In a suit, heels and red lipstick, he assumed a new position in October 2022 after the end of the term of one of his fellow magistrates. Since the call to find a replacement had not come out, Baena, who was working as general secretary of agreements, entered the magistracy by ministry of law (provisional).

In fact, he proposed that the nomination have inclusive language as part of the vindication fight. Instead of saying magistrate, the official document presented him as an electoral magistrate of the Court of Aguascalientes, thus being the first in his country and in Latin America.

In the Thirty-fifth Solemn Session, held on October 1, 2022, Dr. Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo, protested as Magistrade in functions by ministry of law, of the Plenary of the Electoral Tribunal of the State of Aguascalientes. pic.twitter.com/mh12F9bFKR — Electoral Tribunal of the State of Aguascalientes (@TriEE_Ags) October 1, 2022

“The inclusive language, with the ending ‘e’, ​​is not exclusive for non-binary people. It covers both men, women and people from the LGTBI community. It intends to take all the identities and expressions that have existed and are to be, ”he says in response to the multiple comments generated.

(Be sure to read: Church’s first non-binary priest says God led him through an epiphany.)

‘It’s part of evolution’



Those who have been most proud of the achievement are their relatives. Despite the fact that he left home when he was young because he did not find understanding, now he believes that the years have changed his siblings and parents: “They accept me, they love me, they fill me with hugs, when they hate me on social networks, they want to answer , but I tell them not to worry and not get into that dynamic.

Jesús Ociel Baena has a master’s degree and a doctorate in Law. Photo: Instagram: @ocielbaena

What is not mentioned does not exist

His mother would also like to face how many characters on television speak ill of the magistrate. “She calls me and says: ‘It makes me very angry because she doesn’t know you and doesn’t know what it has cost you to be there.’ I urge you not to worry. Better that they speak because this means that we are generating change ”, she affirms.

With master’s degrees and a doctorate in Law, he wants to continue climbing: he applied for a call to be a counselor at the National Electoral Institute of Mexico, obtained good scores, but was not selected. Even so, from the Electoral Tribunal of Aguascalientes continues to work for the rights of any citizen regardless of their condition.

“We should be talking about the advances in terms of electoral political rights, but we ended up talking about my gender expression, my heels… But I understood that this is necessary because, since a non-binary person had never been seen judging, this is the first step. What is not mentioned does not exist. The theme is to make ourselves visible, to talk about what a non-binary person is and how the LGBTI population suffers. It’s part of evolution.”

SEBASTIAN GARCIA C.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

[email protected]

You can also read:

– Pope Francis uncovers abortion, porn, Tinder and non-binary people.

– The unusual mistake in the Boyacá Lottery that left thousands of Colombians winners.

– The Colombians who accuse the viral song ‘Gatita’ of plagiarism: they ask for millions.

– The Escachaítos: peasants who brought their crops and animals to the internet.