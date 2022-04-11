Directors Hiro Murai and Donald Glover decided to transform into a “fairy tale” the tragic true case of Devonte Hart in the return of the surreal series “Atlanta”. The chapter “Three slaps” of the African-American comedy is intelligently based on the murders of 6 adopted minors by a couple of women who managed to evade justice for a long time. At the same time, it provides a more than interesting twist within the fiction of FX and Hulu.

Thus, it is a story that to this day raises questions. How are a viral photo, an SUV, and a sign that says “Free Hugs” related? We’ll tell you then.

What is the chapter about?

only the insightful donald glover (episode writer) and hiromurai (director) could release a season of “Atlanta” without its leads, and use a child instead.

The episode “Three slaps” tells the story of Loquareeous, an African-American boy who, after being abused by his mother and grandfather (and a subsequent visit from social services), ends up being adopted by a couple of women: Amber and Gayle.

Amber and Gale portray Jennifer and Sarah Hart in the “Three Slaps” episode of “Atlanta.” Photo: FX/Hulu

Both mothers (of fair complexion) house four African-American children in their home, which also includes the new member of the family.

But things are not going to get better for Loquareeous, as strangely neither Amber nor Gayle know how to treat their children: their house stinks, the food they serve is not cooked, they force the children to work in the garden and change their names. .

Between horrendous reality and sublime fiction

It is not until almost halfway through the chapter that the fiction begins to reveal that what we are seeing is practically a real-life case: the murder of the Hart family.

While at a fair, little Loquareeous (wearing a “Free Hugs” sign around his neck) spots a policeman, runs up to him and hugs him, asking him to take him back to his old home.

Loquareeous, protagonist of the chapter “Three Slaps”. Photo: FX/Hulu

Devonte Hart with the “Free Hugs” sign. Photo: diffusion

This is an image that refers to Devonte Hart, an African-American boy who, in the midst of the protests over the Michael Brown incident, hugged a police officer while crying.

The photo that made Devonte Hart go viral with a police officer in the United States. Photo: CNN

Moment in “Three Slaps” where Devonte Hart’s photo is referenced. Photo: FX/Hulu

The moment was recorded in a photograph that went viral in 2004. At that time, their mothers, Sarah and Jennifer Hartthey were shown as a great example, but nobody suspected a dark secret that they kept behind.

The Hart Family Murder

In March 2018, Sarah and Jennifer Hart drove an SUV off a cliff in California. On board were his six children, including the virally famous Devonte Hart.

The Hart family consisted of Jennifer and Sarah Hart along with their 6 African-American children. Photo: diffusion

Initially, it was thought to be a traffic accident, but the investigation gradually revealed that both adoptive mothers had committed a homicide.

In fact, the evidence pointed to the fact that the two women had been physically and psychologically abusing the children for a long time, but they always managed not to be discovered.

Only five bodies out of a total of six children were recovered after the incident. Devonte Hart’s body was never found and to this day his whereabouts are unknown.

“Three slaps”: a fairy tale

In an interview with Variety, Donald Glover (creator of the series and writer of the chapter) revealed that the intention they had with “Three slaps” was “to make a black fairy tale”.

In this way, Loquareeous (playing Devonte Hart) manages to escape Amber and Gayle’s (playing Sarah and Jennifer Hart) SUV, just before they both fall off the cliff.

Moment when Gayle and Amber leave with the SUV for the subsequent murder of their children, a parallel with what happened with Jennifer and Sarah Hart. Photo: FX/Hulu

Thus, the child walks back to his real mother’s house and the first thing he does upon entering is go directly to the kitchen and wash the dishes.

His rude mother, who kicked him out of the house when the social services inspectors arrived, is glad to see him and tells him that she has food for him in the fridge.

Later, while Loquareeous eats noodles in the living room, the TV in front of him shows on the news that some “abandoned orphans were found”.

Thus, the story of the African-American minor comes to an end, with a much happier ending than what happened in real life a few years ago with Devonte Hart.

Loquareeous at the end of “Three Slaps” in “Atlanta”. Photo: FX/Hulu

But, as it is “Atlanta”, a minute before the chapter ends with the child at the table, something unexpected happens: Earn (the series’ protagonist) wakes up in a bed next to a woman, which indicates that the whole episode was a dream.

“Atlanta”: where to watch the series?

The Serie “Atlanta” is an original from the FX channel and currently broadcasts its third season on television every Thursday in the United States, as well as on the Hulu streaming platform.

In Latin America you can see the first and second season through the service of Star+ and Netflix. The third season has not yet been announced.