The referent of the Excluded Workers Movement (MTE) and the Frente Patria Grande, Juan Grabois, starred this Thursday in a Hard public crossing with the Kirchner mayor from San Vicente, Nicolas Mantegazza, who came out to accuse him for the violent protests that took place in his municipality.

The discussion exposed another intern in the Front of All and even the mayor of Lomas de Zamora, Martín Insaurralde, joined the onslaught against Grabois.

The interdict took place on Twitter, where Grabois first blamed Mantegazza for preventing 21 workers from entering the recycling plant that operates in his commune. “Faced with the claim, he had no better idea than to perpetrate the first repression of the year with 5 detainees and several gunshot wounded“denounced the MTE reference.

The intendant @nico_mantegazza It prevented 21 workers from entering the San Vicente recycling plant. Faced with the claim, he had no better idea than to carry out the first repression of the year with 5 detainees and several gunshot wounds. – Juan Grabois (@JuanGrabois) February 4, 2021

In response, the communal chief of San Vicente warned him that he will not allow “no form of vandalism and extortion from outsiders of our district.”

“They will not explain to us how to govern those who do business with poverty in the name of social militancy and mobilize with buses from the City of Bs. As. @JuanGrabois. Management requires sensitivity, effort and responsibility. He who does not understand it works against the people, “he criticized.

My commitment is with the neighbors of San Vicente, to improve the quality of life with social justice. I will not allow any form of vandalism and extortion from outsiders of our district.

We work to put San Vicente on his feet after four years of neglect pic.twitter.com/j67glJxI97 – Nicolas Mantegazza (@nico_mantegazza) February 4, 2021

Mantegazza accompanied his words with images of the protest made by MTE referents to demand the reinstatement of fired waste picker workers.

And Grabois wasted no time in answering him: “The speech just like that of (Miguel Angel) Pichetto and (Patricia) Bullrich and just as liar Were the 21 recyclers you kicked out of the plant from the City of Buenos Aires? “He also wrote on his account on that social network.

Another of those who joined the discussion was Insaurralde. “It took us a lot of work to recover a devastated municipality like San Vicente that Nicolas is making a huge effort to get it back on its feet, nothing is solved with patoterism and old practices transferring people from Caba with humility and dialogue, democracies are thus strengthened, “he replied to Grabois.

It took us a lot of work to recover a devastated municipality like San Vicente, which Nicolas is making a huge effort to get it back on its feet, nothing is solved c patoterism and old practices transferring people from Caba c humility and dialogue thus strengthening democracies – Martín Insaurralde (@minsaurralde) February 4, 2021

His words began another intense public crossing. “Martin, I understand that you have to defend the corporation of mayors, but let’s not fool ourselves, the order was given by Mantegazza and it was he who kicked out 21 colleagues from the plant. Your arguments are identical to the gorilla. We fight for those of down against anyone who attacks them, “Grabois replied.

He added that “if they touch any cartonero, street vendor or worker of the popular economy on either side of General Paz, Whoever governs, we will be always on the same side “.

The communal chief of Lomas de Zamora ratified his position and replied: “Juan los mayors do not handle or have repressive force Let’s work together to put Argentina on its feet. ”

“If Mantegazza was not, who was it? If we recover the government so that inequality and poverty, bread and meat, abuses of economic power, persecution and abuses against the humble increase … I don’t know how we are going to put Argentina on its feet“, replied the MTE reference.

Next, Mantegazza intervened to denounce that the militants in the sector led by Grabois “they hurt workers, they set fire to our streets, they vandalized San Vicente, mobilizing buses from the City of Buenos Aires. “

To all politicians and journalists, here and there: to explain where the profits from the businesses that I supposedly do with poverty are, to retract or denounce me. If not, they are vile liars who knowingly lie because they want to silence those who fight. – Juan Grabois (@JuanGrabois) February 5, 2021

“We mayors work to eliminate inequalities, but we do not give in to extortion Your enemy is the project? “, Insisted the communal leader of San Vicente.

As the closing of the exchange, Grabois challenged him by asking: “If you want to reduce inequality, why don’t you control the breach of maximum prices instead of repressing cartoneros?”

The social leader continued to demonstrate on his Twitter account. Around midnight, he went out to the intersection of the mayor of San Vicente, who had accused of “doing business with poverty.”

“To all politicians and journalists, here and there: explain where the profits are from the businesses that I supposedly do with poverty, retract or report me. If not, they are vile liars who knowingly lie because they want to silence those who fight, “Grabois launched.

The incidents that led to the crossing

The public discussion between Grabois, Insaurralde and Mantegazza took place after the incidents that took place this Thursday in the vicinity of the municipal headquarters of San Vicente. There, a group of MTE militants mobilized to complain about the layoffs at a recycling plant.

“We encountered repression. We went to ask for our work to be returned to us. We only asked for that and then they began to throw rubber bullets,” said María Romero, head of the San Vicente recyclers.

Speaking to TN, he acknowledged that this situation occurred after an attempt by the protesters to force their way into the municipality to promote their claim. “They have to understand us, we are tired of being lied to, we live off this job and on Monday they told us that they were going to give us an answer but they laugh in our face,” he justified.

Romero also admitted that there were “fellow cartoneros” who mobilized from the Federal Capital to join the protest, as Mantegazza warned.

“Today we were overwhelmed by clearly organized groups of people that they made a claim, which on the other hand was addressed in various meetings, “said the secretary of Citizen Protection of San Vicente, Gustavo Dorrego, also in statements to TN.

Dorrego specified that the conflict is with members of the La Familia cooperative. “We had been talking to see the possibility that they would continue with their work, with the issue of recycling various products. That was progressing and we were at the request of signing an agreement. People from the Federation of Cartoneros came to one of the meetings and he stated that there was no other alternative than the return of this cooperative, exclusively, to the ecopoint, “he explained.