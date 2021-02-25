The sentence to 12 years in prison for the businessman Lázaro Báez for money laundering in the so-called “Route of the money K” generated strong repercussions and, also, disputes between those who celebrated the phallus and those who still reject the decision of the Justice.

One of the most spicy crossovers occurred in the Intratables program in America, in which the Santa Fe provincial deputy Amalia Granata harshly questioned the journalist Diego Brancatelli, who considered that the businessman was condemned in advance for being “a friend of the Kirchners “.

While the journalist tried to justify his position, the former model, invited to the study, interrupted him to say that he was “shocked“by the sayings of the panelist.

“Are you a Peronist?What does Peronism boast of: social justice, vulnerability… when Lázaro Báez receives that money from the public works and he keeps it, the money from corruption, he did not make routes and people kill themselves because he keeps the money. The same happened in Once with the money from corruption, “said Granata.

That position provoked the reaction of Brancatelli, who assured that he felt “shocked” that she is a deputy. “I claim that from the people who voted for me, almost 300 thousand,” Granata replied.

“Your defense makes me noise because of your ideology and that constant defense of the vulnerable, but with the acts of corruption it seems that Peronism is not so interested in the victims, who are ordinary people and the worker that you defend so much. That is why Your defense of money from corruption makes me so much noise, “he added.

Brancatelli questioned Báez’s “prior social condemnation”.

The dispute continued for a couple of minutes. Brancatelli told Granata that perhaps he was repeating “certain things that remain in people and that may not be so.”

“You underestimate the people who voted for me, who read the newspapers, you underestimate the people,” was the response of the former media. And he continued: “Your ideology does not coincide with your speech.”

That phrase upset Brancatelli a lot who, after clarifying that “if (Báez) committed a crime, let him and whoever it is go to prison,” he demanded that he not judge his way of thinking.

“I think like this, which is it, are you my wife? No, do you have to share something with me? no, I am different. Who is he to discuss my ideology? He wondered.

“Your defense of corruption is contradictory, corruption kills vulnerable people and you are a Peronist,” closed Granata, who nevertheless interrupted Brancatelli again when they spoke of the vip vaccination scandal.

Báez was sentenced -by majority vote- to 12 years in prison for the crime of money laundering in the case known as the Route of Money K. The verdict was in charge of the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) and accused the contractor of having laundered 60 million dollars between 2010 and 2013. For that reason, he will have to pay a fine of 480 million dollars.

In addition, the children of the businessman (who received different sentences), Leonardo Fariña and several of the defendants who make up the Báez environment were sentenced.

JPE