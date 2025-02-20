With just 24 years, the English goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck suffered a stroke and her career as a professional footballer was complicated. Then she was Manchester City player and had just signed an pre -contract with FC Barcelona. “Will I play football again?”was the first thing he asked after learning of his diagnosis.

The British goalkeeper has sincerely since “Good luck because I should have lost the vision”.

“I should have lost the peripheral vision, sure. The majority of people who suffer a stroke like mine do it. So I should probably have been blindwhich is a miracle that has not happened, “he explained.

It all started at Christmas 2023. Roebuck experienced dizziness, nausea, imbalances, fatigue and vision of black points After a gallon hit him in the neck in a training. However, although initially it pointed out to be a shock, it was not so.

“I knew it wasn’t a brain shock. I have had a brain shock. I simply knew that something was not right. I told myself: ‘For my tranquility I need a head tomographysomething is not right and I know, “explains the 25 -year -old footballer.

“You have had a heart attack in the left occipital lobe. It is a type of stroke“It was what the doctor told him after performing the tests. At that time he panicked, but acknowledges that he never thought” that it was a stroke. “





His first concern to learn was clear: “Will I play football again?”. The goalkeeper had just signed a pre -contract with FC Barcelona after being eight years at Manchester City. He was about to start a new adventure when life hit him unexpectedly.

With “fear of doing something alone,” Roebuck lived a few difficult months. He didn’t even tell his Manchester City companions, but he took refuge in Tedy Bruschiwinner of the Super Bowl, and Peter Cechformer guy from Chelsea, who suffered spills in the past.

“I had a telephone conversation with him for about two hours and it was incredible. Although it was not exactly the same, he was someone with whom I could identify and who was going through something similar. He touched on issues that nobody else understood. I didn’t matter how many times I tried to express myself, I couldn’t. No one could understand what was happening, “the footballer has revealed.





Despite this varapalo, FC Barcelona continued betting on it: “He has demonstrated his confidence in me and for me that is more important for someone to tell me that I can be a starter. The fact that they have demonstrated their trust in me, that they loved me here and that they want to improve. ”

It was not easy for her to enter the training dynamics. “After having suffered a brain injury, they told me that I had to throw me at someone’s feet. It wasn’t the most beautiful, but I had to overcome it“He has confessed in the BBC.

And although almost a year has passed, Roebuck continues to fight against the sequels of this stroke: “The greatest struggle is to be a normal human being, but luckily I have almost been able to achieve it.”