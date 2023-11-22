AThe federal government is also planning a double whammy in energy policy: the exit from nuclear power and coal. However, this could prove to be a failure in a similar way to the shadow budgets following the Constitutional Court’s recent ruling. In any case, the German coal industry is warning against this. According to her, coal-fired power plants have to stay online longer, precisely because there is a lack of nuclear power. Those responsible consider it unlikely that the coal phase-out will be brought forward to 2030. The promising liquefied natural gas (LNG) is not only more expensive and less secure to procure than coal, but also more harmful to the climate, said the Association of Coal Importers (VdKI) in Berlin.

All German nuclear power plants have been shut down since April of this year, and Germany now imports more electricity than it exports. The coal phase-out has been decided for 2038, in West Germany already for 2030. This double phase-out goes hand in hand with an expansion of renewable energies. Natural gas and liquid gas and later hydrogen will serve as a replacement for the controllability and base load capability of nuclear and coal. The traffic light is currently working on a power plant strategy: It should ensure that a sufficient number of hydrogen-capable gas plants are built and that they are also financed, even though they will only rarely be on the grid and earn money – namely when wind and sun do not provide enough electricity.

“LNG is not climate-friendly”

However, more and more experts are asking themselves why the depreciated and well-established coal capacities are not kept available longer to combat “dark lulls” instead of building new gas power plants for subsidized investments worth billions. The government’s argument is that gas produces less carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emit as coal and that gas power plants can later work with climate-friendly hydrogen. On the other hand, skeptics argue that LNG emits more greenhouse gases than hard coal and that the CO 2 captured and stored (CCS technology). Then coal power would be climate neutral.

In between these big questions, the coal industry is first setting short-term goals. What is crucial is that the EKBG Replacement Power Plant Provision Act be extended beyond spring 2024, demanded the VdKI in Berlin. This law was created to alleviate the gas shortage following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It ensured that some coal-fired power plants went back online from reserve and that others did not go into reserve in the first place but continued to produce. The aim was to save gas for electricity generation so that it would be available for heating and industry.

The EKBG has proven itself to stabilize supplies and prices and must therefore continue beyond March 2024, argues the association, without giving a new date. The capacities for coal transport would also have to be secured, such as trains and inland waterway vessels. The appeal for a new postponement is surprising: in 2022, when Berlin initially envisaged spring 2023 as the end point for the EKBG in an ordinance, the association pushed for spring 2024, i.e. the current regulation.







The association is critical of the switch from Russian pipeline gas to LNG. Its use contributes to the “great vulnerability of our energy supply”. “Replacing Russian gas with gas from the Middle East is not an alternative,” said the association’s chairman Alexander Bethe. “It would be grossly negligent not to rely on hard coal as the guardian angel of energy supply in the coming winters.” The coal plants are well prepared for the winter, “especially in light of the shutdown of the last nuclear power plants.”

“Without hard coal-fired power plants there is no security of supply”

Hard coal is available almost everywhere; it comes to Germany from many different countries on different routes, which is why the supply is “much more resistant” than with gas. As an example, Bethe mentioned that before the Ukraine war, Germany got more than 50 percent of its hard coal from Russia. Within a few months after the attack, this dependency was reduced to zero.

Compared to renewables, coal plants are very flexible: “They only produce when they are needed.” In the winter of 2022/23, the German electricity supply was guaranteed and gas consumption was reduced. When more renewables became available again in the summer, the coal-fired power plants were barely running. In terms of price, a megawatt hour of electricity from hard coal is cheaper than LNG electricity, and the prices fluctuate much less.

Bethe disputed the argument that LNG is more climate-friendly than coal. Robert Howarth from Cornell University in the US state of New York recently showed that escaping methane means that liquid gas is, on the contrary, much more harmful. Cornell had written that LNG emits 24 to 274 percent more greenhouse gases than coal across all stages of production, transport and use. “LNG is not climate-friendly,” says Bethe now, “in fact, it is much more harmful to the climate than coal.”







The head of the association also believes it is wishful thinking that 18 gigawatts of power from hard coal-fired power plants could be replaced by LNG power plants, as planned by the government: “That is not in sight.” Bethe considers it unlikely that the year 2030 will come. Although he avoided a specific date on Tuesday, he said that the coal would still be needed “in the long term”: “Without hard coal-fired power plants, there is no security of supply.”