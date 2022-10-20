Ezequiel V. had not seen his parents since, in March 2017, he tried to retrieve his passport to start a new life and was dragged into a brawl. The reunion takes place in a hearing room where the boy, who is now 22 years old, testifies against them for subjecting him to relentless harassment when they learned, in high school, that he was homosexual. Ezequiel wears white Converse All Stars with a small gay pride flag. And he tells trembling the hell to which his parents, pastors of an evangelical church in Terrassa (Barcelona) made him descend for going out with a boy. “My father told me that he needed help to get rid of the demon that he had inside. To them he was sick.”

Ezequiel grew up in an oppressive family environment, subjected together with his sister to a “strict education” that included, according to his version, “physical and psychological punishment”. His parents were pastors of the Foursquare Gospel Church, an evangelical cult. While he was in his second year of high school, while still a minor, Ezequiel began a romantic relationship with Juan A. “We kept it secret. On the street we did not show our affection. My parents had a coffee shop and they could find out about it,” he explains. Fearful that the news would hit like a bombshell, in January 2017 he decided to leave home. He sought and found help from those responsible for his institute, the IES Viladecavalls, which organized a meeting with the parents. Did not go well.

Vanessa A. was the counselor who assisted the boy and organized the meeting. “The mother was as embarrassed. The father said that Ezequiel had chosen the death sentence. He spoke of God. And he came to say that the penis is to be inserted into the vagina, and that the woman is to reproduce, “says the witness of a trial in which the parents – David Antonio V. and Erika Jacquelina V. – face a request from two years and four months in prison for crimes against moral integrity and mistreatment. Ezequiel felt, in that meeting at the institute, that his mother’s look was “of disappointment and contempt.”

“Yuck, yuck!”

The parents then embarked on a mission: save their son, bring him back to the right path. They began to appear at the institute and harass him to “think about his erroneous, unnatural, unhealthy and immoral sexual choice” and confident that “God was going to heal him”, collects the letter from the Prosecutor’s Office. “Once my father threw me a letter at the school gate. He said that what he was doing was not right, that it was a sin, that he should seek help.” On another occasion, when he was on the bus with his partner, the evangelical pastor banged hard on the window and yelled: “Yuck, yuck!”

The episode that marked the end of the relationship between parents and son happened on March 7. Ezequiel had gone to live at a friend’s house. Without work or income, he needed his personal documentation to apply for the minimum benefit, which he still receives. He made an appointment with his parents and was accompanied by Juan, who stayed away from him because his father insisted: “I don’t want that fagot to come near me.” The mother refused to give him the passport, which he carried in his half-open bag. Ezequiel tried to catch it and there was a struggle in which there are contradictory versions. The parents affirm that they were the victims of a “violent, rapid and unexpected” aggression, although the witnesses support the boy’s version: the father reacted violently against Juan when he tried to help his boyfriend. In the end, his mother threw the passport on the sidewalk. “Here it is, fagot.” “My glasses broke. I grabbed Juan and we ran away.”

The parents deny everything at the trial. Without alluding to their status as evangelical pastors at any time, they assure that they never “suspect” that their son was gay and that if they followed him it was because they were “concerned” because they did not know why their son had left home. They deny ever inflicting physical punishment on him. And although the father admits that he was “a shock” finding out at the institute about his son’s sexual preferences, he says that it is not an issue that worries him: “We have no problem with his sexual condition”. Ezequiel shakes his head, bursts into tears. Juan, who is no longer his boyfriend, but is still by his side, offers him a tissue, caresses his hand, whispers tenderly: “Calm down.”

