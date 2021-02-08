After the two years and eight months in prison to which Alexei Navalni, the main political adversary of President Vladimir Putin, was sentenced a week ago, and the successive arrests and imprisonment of members of his team, the Russian Justice gave another round on Monday nut. The Instruction Committee (SK in its acronym in Russian) has opened a criminal case against Kira Yarmish, the Navalni spokeswoman, for “encouraging non-compliance with health standards” imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

According to her lawyer, Verónica Poliakova, Yarmish has gone from being a “suspect” to a “accused.” The spokesperson for the opposition leader, about to complete the nine-day arrest for which she was sentenced for participating in the “illegal” demonstration of January 23, received a new sentence on February 1, one month of house arrest. , as suspected of having incited to violate sanitary regulations. This Monday, the SK filed a formal accusation against her for such a crime, which entails trial and the risk of going to prison.

Like Yarmish, they are also under house arrest until February 23 Oleg, Navalni’s brother; the coordinator of the organization in Moscow, Oleg Stepanov; the lawyer Liubov Sóbol; the member of the Pussy Riot group Maria Aliójina, and the head of the Alianza Médica union Anastasia Vasílieva.

On January 23 and 31, massive demonstrations took place throughout Russia with a balance of almost 11,000 arrested. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov yesterday defended the expulsions on Friday of three European diplomats, a German, a Pole and a Swede, as “a result of the actions that some diplomatic representations in Moscow undertook during the illegal riots – in support of Navalni -. Russia has wanted to make it clear that it will not tolerate it.