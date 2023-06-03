Karl Schlögel published in 2015 an enlightening essay in which he analyzed the turbulent history of Ukraine based on the bloody past of eight of its most important cities, devastated by urban plans and renaming, forced population mixing and exterminations, multi-denominationalism and multilingualism. In that year, Russia had already invaded Crimea, in a violent escalation by the violent Putin that led to a still inconclusive war of occupation. Now, Schlögel updates in Ukraine, crossroads of cultures. story of eight cities, book of the week Babelia, that document in light of the new war episodes.

In the narrative chapter, it stands out Physical education, by Rosario Villajos, which narrates the life of an adolescent in search of her identity who suffers harassment from everyone around her. A denunciation book that “works” even though it violates some rules of credibility in its attempt to bring together in a single case the entire universe of violence against women from all fronts. In an exercise halfway between fiction and biography, José Luís Peixoto covers in sunday lunch, the life story of Rui Nabeiro, the Portuguese businessman who built an empire from the smuggling of coffee. Meanwhile in the figure of the world, Juan Villoro profiles the life of his father, Luis Villoro, the philosopher who became popular at the end of the last century as an interlocutor of the Zapatista National Liberation Front. A book that serves the author to discover himself in the reflection of his parent.

Other books reviewed this week by the experts of babelia they are the poems albino memory, by Maria Alcantarilla; the memory kill the nerveby Anna Pazos; and other interesting essays like kill for irelandby Rogelio Alonso; olive grovesby Manuel Rivero Rodríguez; piscinosophy, by Anabel Vázquez; and the church burnsin which Andrea Riccardi analyzes the current crisis of Catholicism, a confession that, he affirms, has always overcome all difficulties, and for which he only sees an institutional revolution as a solution, which breaks its current hierarchies and opens it up to the most disadvantaged , women and LGTBI communities.

