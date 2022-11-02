Netflix is preparing to launch the documentary about the Copa América that the Argentine team won in Brazil and that will be called “Be eternal: champions of America”. There you can see the intimacy of the campus in the competition and details that were unknown until now.
One of the great surprises is that scenes never seen before can be seen and they have already published a video that went around the world: the Lionel’s harangue Messi to his companions in the preview of the final against Brazil at the Maracana.
“We already know what Argentina is, we already know what Brazil is, today I don’t want to say any of this. Today I want to thank you guys for these 45 days, a spectacular group was put together. A beautiful group and I really enjoyed it. Forty-five days where we did not complain about the trip, about the food, about the hotels on the courts, about anything, ”he began by saying.
“Forty-five days without seeing our familya. Dibu was a father and he couldn’t see his daughter, he couldn’t make her upa, just like Chino. We are just one step away and it is up to us to win this Cup. We are going to go out and we are going to win to take it with our families, friends, the people who always supported us. 45 days without our family guys. We had a goal and we are one step away from achieving it, ”she continued.
“This cup had to be played in Argentina and God brought her here, so that we can raise her up in the Maracana. To make it more beautiful for everyone. Let’s go out confident and calm that we’ll take this one home,” said the captain.
related links
More Messi news
More news from the Argentine team
#harangue #Lionel #Messi #preview #final #Brazil #Maracana
Leave a Reply