Two thousand athletic fans raise a triumphant clamor outside an empty stadium. On the grass, a concentrated and tearful Simeone approaches Kiko Olivas, fallen, with the spirit destroyed by the descent that his team has not been able to avoid. Beautiful gesture of the winner towards the loser. Then he joins his boys in the photo-celebration of a whole group that has won a very difficult championship, pressed by Madrid until the last moment. Deserved champion in a very tough year for everyone, with a tight schedule, no showers in the locker room, traveling in a bubble, fearing the ghost of the treacherous virus.

Then the winners are parading through the microphone of the television. Luis Suárez is excited, the way he started his season is coming to him, repudiated by Barça, that he felt his home, picked up by Atlético. He vindicated himself and thanked his new club, which in turn has a lot to thank him for. All year I have had the impression that I was a footballer to play for Atlético; there has never been a foreign body on the team. Cholo also spoke, relaxed, happy and wise. He is known to be the protagonist of a prodigious decade in the history of Atlético, but he does not praise himself. Praise the club, its people, its managers, its players …

For its part, Madrid enforced that bronze law because it requires that to win LaLiga you have to save the line that Madrid marks each year. Villarreal made it expensive, but he was defeated and that sends him to the Conference, that new third European step … unless this Wednesday he wins his final in Gdansk, in which case he would go to the Champions League. If only. La Real and Betis (what a comeback this one!) Go to the Europa League and Elche saves the category at the expense of Huesca de Pacheta, who after their great reaction drowned on the shore. This has been a rare championship, without an audience, but formidable. But the excitement of football has been present until the last minute.