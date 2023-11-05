The UCAM matches at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia continue to be synonymous with celebration for Murcia fans. Once again, UCAM defeated its rival clearly, going through moments of authentic basketball excitement and leaving a final difference of double digits, as have been all the victories of Sito Alonso’s team against its people so far this season, the fourth in the Endesa League for a total of five, and one in the Champions League.

This Sunday, a Manresa team that is a direct rival of UCAM, and that reached this eighth matchday even with wins, only put the Murcia team in complications in just a few minutes of traffic jam in the offensive production of the second quarter. The rest of the time, a team that barely managed to respond to avoid an excessively large difference, which had a maximum of twenty in a few magical minutes by Hakanson, the match’s top scorer, in the third quarter (67-47, minute 26) .

UCAM Murcia Hakanson (24), Ennis (15), Kurucs (7), Sleva (10) and Birgander (6) – starting quintet – Sant-Roos (1), Caupain (5), Radovic (11), McFadden, Sakho (4 ), Diagne (2) and Jelínek (2). 87 – 74 Baxi Manresa Pérez (3), Badio (16), Sagnia (4), Robinson (15) and Geben (6) – starting quintet – Williams (2), García (2), Taylor (9), Steinbergs (3), Valtonen ( 6), Oriola (6) and Zohore (2).

The Swedish point guard once again captained a first unit that led the victory from the opening jump. There was a need to win at the Palace and nerves hindered the initial success a little, but the superiority in energy of the Murcians prevailed: up to five offensive rebounds between Sleva and Kurucs propelled a UCAM that, with Hakanson’s second triple, It was already more than ten points ahead (15-4, minute 5).

See also Patricia Neal, a life marked by tragedy Ludde Hakanson led the way early in the game and blew it up later with four of his six triples in the third quarter

Following the most common script for UCAM this season, the second unit had a hard time maintaining the level at the beginning of the game. One from which McFadden fell this Sunday, without minutes, in favor of a Jelínek who did not take advantage of the opportunity. Rowing without haste, but without pause, Pedro Martínez’s men ate up UCAM until they were just one point ahead (31-30, minute 16), a surge controlled in time by Dylan Ennis. The Canadian demonstrates game by game that he is much more than a simple scorer. His charisma is not without character and, in a moment of doubt, he claimed the ball to establish himself as the generator of a UCAM that does not take off with Caupain at the controls.

Generating for himself or for others, two consecutive triples by Ennis prevented seeing a turnaround in the score, and with another action of three points and two assists he returned UCAM to where he had it, although the poor defensive closing of the first half made twist the gesture to Sito (45-38, rest).

A volcanic Swede



The coldness that Hakanson’s image shows contrasted greatly with his performance this Sunday. UCAM ignition at the start of the game and final combustion to break the game in the third quarter. Leader of a team that barely took two minutes to recover the double-digit difference in the restart (51-40, minute 22), his were eleven points of a 13-0 run that gave the maximum of twenty points (64-44 , minute 25), repeated at 67-47 with his fourth triple of only the third quarter, sixth in total and with immaculate success: six out of six for a player who orders and executes without changing the serious expression of whoever is on the court developing a strict winning mission.

Hakanson only missed one triple, the seventh attempt, and finished the game with 24 points in just 21 minutes. A time on the court reduced according to his state of grace, but for the benefit of a Caupain whose integration is still being sought, taking advantage of the comfort of the match, in what every day seems more like a guard, since it is difficult to see the American without Sant-Roos at his side raising the ball and sending the rest as the main option.

The scare doesn’t get any worse



Sito Alonso bet not without risk, but not without failure, when he introduced his disputed player at the most difficult moment for UCAM in the match. The twenty-point lead was followed by a 0-13 partial score by Manresa, which, also based on the reviews requested by Pedro Martínez, had cut the pace of the match that was benefiting UCAM so much. The static team resisted the Murcian team and their failures gave rise to the rapid attacks so well contained until now. A triple by Dani Pérez seemed to make the fear in the Palace official (67-60, minute 28).

UCAM remains fifth in the Endesa League after eight games with five wins

Once again, a very energetic Ennis came to the rescue. Three minutes later, UCAM scored again and did so with a one-legged basket from six meters and at the possession horn of their guard. Once the attack was uncorked, UCAM clarified ideas, and with Radovic as the best friend on the court of Ennis who has been asked to do more than score points (five assists), the game was once again under control, with Caupain also participating. of recovering lost ground (83-64, minute 33).

The loss of tension led to some more erratic attacks, which were also punished by more inconsistent defenses. Sito Alonso was aware of the opportunity to increase the ‘basket-average’, hence his corrections and time-outs, but, although it was difficult for his team to see the basket again with some solvency, the final difference is taken as good. The Palace remains insurmountable with four victories and, all, by more than ten points of advantage.