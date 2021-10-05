A few weeks ago, a pregnant stray cat was found wandering aimlessly on the street and was taken to a veterinary clinic. The center staff took care of her, and as soon as her health was good, they contacted the “Best Friends Felines”, an Australian refuge.

In the shelter a woman named Aly immediately took care of them. The cat was named Desiree, and she gave birth earlier than expected giving birth to only one kitten. «She only gave birth to a kitten, and this is a very rare thing – they explain -. We also took her to the vet to make sure there were no other kittens ».

Aly is now taking care of both mom and kitten. And at the same time Desiree is taking care of her kitten who has been named Tato. “Being the only puppy, he gives her a lot of love and attention.” The first week they were inseparable then the mother started taking breaks between breastfeeding and the next.

Desiree began exploring the house with a lot of curiosity, and Tato was taken to the vet for her first visit. As the days went by, Tato became stronger and stronger, settled into the house well and made friends with the dog and cat who live with them. “Mom never loses sight of her kitten, but when Tato becomes more independent – said Aly – we believe that Desiree will spend much more time on the sofa with us.”

