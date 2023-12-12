Many residents of the country were keen to invest in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which reached its conclusion yesterday, Tuesday, in Expo City Dubai. Many took advantage of this unmissable opportunity to get a closer look at the latest technological initiatives and developments that will impose themselves in the coming years, for the sake of a better future for all who live on planet Earth.

With serious and deliberate steps that went down to the smallest details, such as taking notes about some of the pavilions that they stopped, the family of Filipino Joe Mike caught attention in the corridors of Expo City Dubai. It sought to identify the most prominent details and innovations of the Conference of the Parties in the “Green Zone” in particular.

specific goal

Joe told Emirates Al-Youm that his presence with his family at Expo Dubai has a specific goal, which is to utilize the vacation period that his two children obtained after taking their first semester exams. He agreed with them to divide the vacation into recreational trips in their favorite places, and at the same time, to include an educational aspect, coinciding with the UAE’s hosting of the climate conference. He pointed out that the happy family visit came in the company of his parents as well, bringing together three generations, from grandparents to Father and two grandchildren.

He added about the thoughtful observations and movements he made with his family during the visit, “Indeed, we tried to learn about every little thing, especially since this trip is primarily educational, and its goal is to raise our children to love and protect the environment, and to realize the extent of the risks that we face at the present time, which may “It affects the future of humanity in the coming years.”

In his second country

Joe, who works as an employee in a private agency, continued, “Visiting the climate conference is not only important for children. It is important for me and my family. Sometimes an individual follows practices that he discovers are wrong, and they harm him on a personal level, in addition to their general impact on nature and the environment around him.” “Since I am very interested in the field of technology, I believe that this visit is important for all of us.”

Joe continued: “The issue may seem exaggerated, but on the ground it is important to learn about the most prominent developments and initiatives that serve humanity and preserve the climate, which will directly affect all aspects of life. In this conference, the matter is not limited to the meeting of heads of state and companies and all those concerned with preserving climate change, but also extends to the ordinary person who must realize the seriousness of what our planet faces because of the practices of every individual. Everyone must be responsible for protecting the future of the planet, and partners in preserving it.”

Joe revealed that he has been living in the Emirates for 18 years, considering the Emirates his second country after living there for a large part of his life, and is fully connected to it, along with his two children who grew up here, and they study all the details of the Emirates with love and the conviction that it is their country, according to Father's expression.

Joe Mike:

Perfect place

Joe Mike said, “I visited Expo 2020 Dubai several times with my family, and certainly (COP 28) is completely different, but its importance carries an environmental aspect in the first place, in addition to the children’s desire to follow the latest beautiful technological developments here in Dubai, updates and new things.” ; Children love cars and innovations, and there is no doubt that this is a wonderful and ideal place to learn about everything that is useful to humanity.”

