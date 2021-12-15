Romeo’s bad adventure began for a fraction of a second: that was enough for this five-year-old cat who lives in Savona to take advantage of a moment of confusion in his family and launched himself outside to explore. Romeo, however, has always lived inside the house and so his family immediately raised the alarm, starting to look for him throughout the Legino district (Savona).

Romeo’s disappearance immediately went viral on local Facebook groups and many people started sending reports. And so, as the hours passed, becoming days, the fear and sadness of his family increased, especially of the little ones of the house. On the afternoon of December 9, a phone call finally arrives: Romeo was run over far from home, in the Officine area, and the volunteers of the Enpa of Savona saved him, took him to the clinic and after being hospitalized for one night, he was taken back to the Enpa Section of Savona. There he was recognized by Silvia and Dayana who then decided to contact the family.

“It could certainly have been worse, I will never stop thanking the Enpa operators and I would like to know who promptly warned them to be able to thank him” said his owner happy for the happy ending, for having seen Romeo return home, even if with some bruises.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) And Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The story of Nena, a female dog of a homeless man saved from a serious uterus infection

– Here is Guaco, the life (and football) partner of his blind owner

– Hoi An is the first city in Vietnam to ban the sale of cat and dog meat

– Turkish truck driver travels with a three-month-old cat rescued after he was thrown out of a car

– The boss forbids an intern from going to see her dying cat, and her colleagues resign in protest

– A 14 month old baby sees a dog for the first time in his life, the reaction is incredible

– Cat without teeth but with an extra chromosome is looking for someone who will accept it as it is

– He falls off a cliff and survives a cold night in the Genoese area: the happy ending story of Matteo, a 14-year-old Jack Russel dog

– In Gaza, a shelter uses toy car and bicycle wheels to help paralyzed cats and dogs

– Chow-Chow dog left on the balcony for days dies of cold in the Prato area

– The story of Gigliola, the mouflon puppy who was orphaned on the island of Giglio

– Dogs mutilated to follow a trend on social media and then sold at dizzying figures, the shock investigation

– Palace collapsed in Ravanusa, so the dog Labrador Luna has identified the victims

– Little pig Lilica has grown into a giant, but her owner still loves him

– “I was attacked and bitten by 20 otters, I thought I was going to die”, the story of the attack in Singapore

– She sends her boyfriend’s cat out of the house while he is away, the woman receives the same treatment

– Award to Peg, the dog who kept a soldier company in Afghanistan. After the boy’s death, he now comforts his family

– Find animal and plant species that live and thrive in the largest plastic mound in the Pacific

– So the life of a cat and her cats has changed, now she’s just waiting for the Christmas present

– From hamsters to hippos, many animals affected by Covid and vaccines arrive in zoos. Veterinarians: “Do not pet cats and dogs if you are positive”

– Cat trapped in a manhole for a week, is adopted by the firefighter who saved him

– UK autopsy on Geronimo alpaca reveals no evidence of bovine TB. The furious owner: “He was tortured“

– The happy ending story of Chips: in a photo on social media the owner finds her dog stolen from her in France

– Dogs understand an average of 89 words, some even as high as 215

– Throw a sack out of the van, inside is a dog. La Polstrada attends the scene and denounces it

– Motorcyclists ride over a baby seal on an English beach, looking for the two criminals

– When sleeping with your dog becomes a problem: here are the most common causes of “divorce”

– Illegal puppy trafficking: 48 dogs and 2 cats were kidnapped on the motorway in a van from Hungary

– There is a dog in a frozen lake, two Spanish agents brave the cold and save him

– A couple affected by Covid lose their cat, but Claude eventually returns home

– So the cat Terry did not want to leave the coffin of its young deceased owner

– To get rid of the dog, they first stab him then run over him with the car. But he survives

– The epic of Bella, the dog adopted by an Italian soldier in Kuwait