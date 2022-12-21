The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol honored a number of drivers who adhere to traffic rules and traffic safety regulations, as part of its efforts to spread positivity to drivers and various groups of society, to make road users happy, and to make roads safer and more secure.

Colonel Matar Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of Al Ain Traffic Department, confirmed that the honor comes as an incentive for positive traffic behaviors that contribute to enhancing road safety, encouraging drivers to drive safely on the roads, and rewarding them to become a role model for other drivers.

He pointed out that the “Happiness Patrols” contribute to achieving happiness for drivers and passengers who are committed to traffic regulations, motivate them to positive behaviors, and at the same time enhance confidence in the Abu Dhabi Police services.