Especially after the coronavirus pandemic, many young workers began to prioritize jobs that allow them more flexibility to take advantage of free time and be able to achieve that ideal balance between work and personal life. This idea of ​​seeking a balance between professional and recreational activities is often highly recommended, but it is precisely what workers who consider themselves happier do not do.

This is what he assured Ranjay Gulatia renowned professor of the Harvard Business Schoolon his podcast “Deep Purpose.”Work-life balance is a horrible and misleading goal,” Indian.

Although it may be very common and followed by many workers, Gulati actually advises his students and other colleagues at the prestigious university to ignore this cliché recommendation.

Why should we ignore this advice according to Harvard?

Achieving a work-life balance is not usually that difficult in general. Many advise being properly organized, being efficient at work tasks, or having a more flexible job so that you can do other extracurricular activities. The point is that this does not guarantee happiness.

Gulati’s premise is that this typical advice is wrong by establishing the false assumption that work and personal life are not related and, even worse, they are opposites.

“My main problem with the term ‘work-life balance’ is that it pits work against life… assumes that work is bad and life is good“Work shouldn’t consume you,” Gulati says on his podcast. “But when you treat work and life completely separately, you’re implicitly saying: ‘I’m dead when I’m at work’”.

In that sense, the idea is self-limiting for the worker, since it makes him interpret employment through a simplistic idea in which it is not nothing more than that: a source of income, and perhaps, power.

On the contrary, “we can get much more enrichment from our work when We discover that what we do has meaning and we relate it to a personal value or interest“, the expert said.

The main point is not that a job consumes your personal life, but that The different aspects of a person’s life can provide feedback to each other and generate harmony to be “happier”rather than a balance.

What does the expert recommend to be happier?

There are several ways to do that work comes into harmony with personal life.