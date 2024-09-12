In WalletHub’s recent report on the state happiness in the United States, Hawaii was named the happiest state in the country and displaced Utah, which had occupied first place in the year 2023. This annual study ranks all 50 states on 30 metrics distributed into three essential categories: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and environment.

The overall score for this destination reached 68.71 points, thanks to its excellent performance in emotional and physical well-beingas well as in community and environment. According to the media, CNBCsuccess is attributed to its low rate of depression and the High percentage of adults who report being in good health.

Approximately the 86 percent of Hawaii residents consider themselves healthya positive reflection of the quality of the health system in the state. In addition, It stands out for having one of the lowest unemployment rates and a high proportion of households with incomes above US$75,000 per year.

However, the Hawaii’s economic reality presents a contrast. Despite its high level of happiness, the state faces challenges in terms of cost of living. According to the cited study, along with Massachusetts, It is among the most expensive states to reside in..

The average price of a home in Honolulu is exorbitant, because reaches US$1,674,195and the Monthly energy cost amounts to US$359.53. These high costs of living were exacerbated by the Maui wildfires and rising interest rates, according to a report from the University of Hawaii reproduced by the aforementioned portal.

Comparison with other states: Florida and California in the middle range



Unlike Hawaii, states like Florida and Californiaknown for their favorable climate and peaceful lifestyle, do not rank high in the happiness rankings. Florida, for example, is ranked 14th, while California is in a similar position..