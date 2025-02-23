“What has been the happiest moment of your life?“, ask Jordi Évole to Dani Martín. They are in a campsite in winter. Sitting, in front of the empty pool that awaits the revelry of the summer with its icy water of solitude.

“What has been the happiest moment of your life?” Interruption. There is a cut for advertising. A little suspense before the question is resumed after ads. Then, Dani turns his eyes and answers without hesitation: “Well, I think this. I believe that living the happiest moments in the present is the best. AND This is a more calm, more peace of mind. I see the song of the madman as a bottle. I see this how to enjoy a good meal, palate. Poladar, it would be a good word. I think I’m at the best moment of my life. Although Serrat would tell us’ you are still very young. “

Sounds in the background Mediterranean. Who has starred so many moments of happiness in the life of so many generations of Spaniards. And the image opens. It is ending What about Évole no need for farewells. A chapter that began with a campsite employee exercising his job of pointing to the map where the bungalow is that will house the guests and, at the same time, demonstrating his other trade: listening to accompany. “Talking helps a lot. To many things “reflect.

The Camping has Minigolf (with those bridges that we liked so much as children), two tennis courts and composition name of the Canto del Loco. THE SONG LA GALLINAis called. Ideal for a coexistence in which Dani and Jordi find happy moments and share things in life without seems An accident An interview: the paternity that excites, the maturity that comes suddenly, the insecurity that the physicist lifts at every daily moment, even the fate of paying the Treasury. The viral headline came out: “Paying to the Treasury does not mean being good, it means being fair“, says Dani Martín that, too, he has faced the value and problem of opening on a channel on social networks.”You have to tell less, ”Joan Manuel Serrat advised him When the media put the alarms to what was only a generous act of sincerity tweet by the singer. This is what happens in the decontexualized information society. The speed with which the news comes to us that we stay with the 60 -second effective click and we miss the conversation environments. Jordi Évole’s success is right on the other side, in the ability to take his time to listen. Until you capture your program The dialogues that are the true protagonists of life, of all lives.

This time, dialogues from a small bungalow in which to retire far from noise and haste. Dani Martín, again, on TV from a bungalow. Because in another bungalow we met him, when he appeared in one of those memorable special end of the year of Tuesday and 13. He, a few Telediaries of the turkey age, acting as the holiday buttons in Mallorca of imitation for the posterity of Encarna Sánchez and Isabel Pantoja. Almost forty years have passed those laughs. “What has been the happiest moment of your life?” Why choose from, read.