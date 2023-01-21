“It’s to take better care of you,” their North Korean guides told Macarena Vidal and Sara Romero to justify that, while their visit to Pyongyang lasted, they would not go home at night, but would sleep in the same hotel as them. Like all journalists who arrive in North Korea, the correspondents for EL PAÍS and Antena3, respectively, stayed in the mythical Yanggakdo. This mass built on an island in the middle of the Taedong River and connected to the rest of the city by a single bridge is called Alcatraz by the foreign press. Just like their colleagues, the reporters had to follow the same detailed route: make a floral offering to the statue of former dictator Kim Il-sung, the Arirang festival, the two metro stations reminiscent of those in Moscow, with their gigantic lamps and their giant propaganda mosaics a hundred meters underground. The official schedule is a nightmare for reporters, who can’t catch anything that goes off script. The interpreters shepherd them and, in turn, are constantly watched by their bosses so that they do not say anything inconvenient about the regime. The few testimonies they think they get turn out to be false: they discover that the nurse who spoke to the media in a hospital was the same one who presented herself as a factory worker. The sensation of farce is frustrating for the reader, so it is appreciated that the authors continued scratching information. This book collects the three trips they made between 2015 and 2017.

Vidal and Romero focus on the evolution of North Korea since Kim Jong-un came to power in 2011. In a country of 26 million inhabitants that has been dominated by the same family for seventy years, it is difficult to reflect the changes, but among Kim Il-sung, the “Eternal President” and his grandson and current leader, there has been a key turn. Grandfather Kim was fully employed to develop his nuclear program. At his death in 1994, he took over from Kim Jong-il, the “Dear Leader,” who inherited famine and painful divorce from the Soviet Union. The third emperor of the dynasty, Kim Jong-un, has shown the same cruelty as his predecessors, but he is opening his hand economically. The authors visit informal markets, where people make a living selling objects or prepared food. They also talk to the donju, the nouveau riche who get whims from China and live in newly built skyscrapers. They collect revealing anecdotes: for example, in a water park where visitors pay more than 7 euros for four hours (the average salary is between 20 and 60 euros per month), they ask their guide if he can take their son there to have fun . “Nerd. I don’t have time and he has to study”, the man answers them, laughing nervously.

The happiest country in the world is full of scenes that show the limitations, curiosity and desire to progress of North Koreans. It is not a treatise on the history, society, or economy of North Korea, nor is it an analysis of the country’s nuclear program. But reading it you learn about all that. Pyongyang is one of the most interesting and opaque places in the world, where cell phones are visible but foreign SIM cards don’t work and children line up for rocket launches. Kim Jong-un is clinging to his nuclear program to attract international attention. And he promotes regime influencers who fawn over him on social media.

The chronicle of Vidal and Romero stops in 2020, before the pandemic. The reader is left wanting to know what has become of the North Koreans since then. Not so much of the rich, to whom the regime has always allowed some oxygen, but of that majority that is left without entering the water park.

