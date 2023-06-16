Gustavo Petro this Thursday in the German Parliament. CLEMENS BILAN (EFE)

So much has happened in Colombia in the last two weeks that reality is hard to swallow. It is true that the body of a police colonel related to the case of the robbery at the house of Gustavo Petro’s former chief of staff was located. It is also true that six days later it has not yet been confirmed that it was a suicide, as the Government seems and assures, or if some criminal and gruesome story is hidden behind it, as some slip. The anonymous sources heat up the case every day. One now says that in the stolen briefcases there were not 7,000 dollars, but more than half a million, and that they also belonged to the president. Both Laura Sarabia and Petro deny it. They claim that, like most people, they have never seen such an amount of money together in their lives. In the midst of all this and a hundred other things derived from the disturbing audios of former ambassador Armando Benedetti, who spoke of corruption in the electoral campaign and later regretted being a victim of alcohol and rage, the most real and least credible of all that has happened happened. . The four indigenous children lost in the jungle were found alive 40 days after falling off a cliff in a small plane. A piece of news that moved a country that is still working to understand each other. Other media and other sources say that the colonel himself, hours before he died, called his brother to tell her about the miracle of the jungle. Could be. Or not.

Beyond the truths yet to be known about the so-called Benedetti case or the nanny case, which cost both the former ambassador and Petro’s number two, Laura Sarabia, the exit, the reality is that the Government of Colombia has entered a situation of paralysis worrisome 10 months after coming to power. The so-called Government of change is cornered by the same issues that have trapped so many previous executives: the shadow of corruption, the fierce war between State institutions, the dirty game of lifelong politics. The first victim – beyond the colonel – are the reforms with which Petro promised to transform the country.

The president now seems more absorbed in defending his role as the victim of a coordinated attack from the economic, political and media elites than in doing politics. Two months ago he decided to break the majorities that he had forged at the beginning of the mandate with conservative and traditional parties, but new agreements are still not in sight. The health, labor and pension reforms are advancing at a snail’s pace in Congress while the project to legalize the purchase and sale of cannabis has been stuck for weeks, some days due to lack of quorum, others due to lack of votes. The end of the annual period of sessions is already knocking on the door of Congress, which could leave empty. This would be the first major failure of the government, which came to power with such force that in just four months it had approved the tax reform and fantasized about working as a steamroller to get as many reforms out in its first year, including the three at the social Security.

That is the situation of real politics, but it has been weeks since that is where current affairs are played out. The origin of this crisis should not be found very far from the Palacio de Nariño, but in its corridors, in its offices and on its telephones. A story that does not have the signature of the supposed enemies of change, as Petro says, but of the two people closest to him. Benedetti and Sarabia, for years the boss and personal assistant, who joined the electoral campaign without being from the left or Petristas but who became the necessary operators for an improbable electoral victory until a couple of years ago. She as personal secretary and he as campaign manager earned the trust of Petro, who rewarded them with the chief of staff and the embassy in Venezuela, a position that Benedetti always despised for considering himself far from the core of power. The growing enmity between the two, and his eagerness to blame her for her fate, ended up bringing the first dirty laundry to light.

Sarabia had reported a theft of money at her home and her security team at the Casa de Nariño decided to submit her son’s nanny to a polygraph in the Palace. The woman, who once fired returned to work with Benedetti, told it on a cover of the magazine Week. As the days went by, the same magazine published some audios of the then ambassador to Sarabia in which he attacked, belittled and insulted her, as well as threatening to give details of alleged illegal financing in the campaign to end everyone: himself, Sarabia and Petro. Benedetti defended himself against the publication by attacking and slipped that Sarabia could have ordered the interception of a telephone. Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, known for his opposition to the Government, entered an investigation with all his will that confirmed that the babysitter’s phone had been hacked for ten days.

On June 2, Petro announced the departure of Sarabia and Benedetti from the Government to try to stop the crisis, but the spigot opened by Benedetti was too powerful. A week later, Colonel Dávila was found dead in a car near his home in Bogotá. The president assured that the policeman, assigned to the security of the presidency, had committed suicide. “Hopefully the judicial investigation will look for the causes of his suicide. Why did he feel so cornered as to come to such a terrible decision,” the president wrote on Twitter. Dávila would be involved in the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office and, as confirmed by his lawyer, would have participated in the polygraph that was performed on the babysitter. In addition, he belonged to the section that would be investigating the interception of the woman’s phone. Before he died, he had made himself available to the Prosecutor’s Office to make a statement and would have hired a lawyer, to whom he paid 50 million pesos in advance for his defense. Speculations about his death were immediate and the absence of the Forensic Medicine report still contributes to fueling them.

Investigations for leads, polygraphs, briefcases of money, irregular financing and mysterious deaths accumulate on the table of a questionable prosecutor, who only has seven months left in office. President Petro is these days on an official trip to Germany while at home his congressmen fight in extremis to carry out the cannabis project as the banner of a first legislative period that ends up in a mess. In the midst of the political storm, it is no longer a question of changing the country, but of saving the furniture. Or to wait for another miracle.

