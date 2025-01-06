The traditional parade of the Three Kings of Madrid brings together hundreds of families from the capital every January 5 to welcome Their Majesties from the East to the city. However, beyond the music, the lights and the excitement of the little ones, there is a moment that always generates great expectation: the appearance of King Gaspar.

This year, the parade has once again featured one of its most anticipated protagonists, the ‘handsome Gaspar’who is participating in the Madrid parade for the fourth consecutive time. Thus, since 2022, the Wizard King has conquered thousands of Madrid residents and followers on social networks with his charismatic presence, becoming one of the most talked-about figures of the event.

He is played by the Navarrese actor Beltrán Iraburu, 49 years old. A native of Pamplona, ​​the performer is gaining more and more followers as a result of his appearances in the Three Kings parade in Madrid.

Who is ‘Handsome Gaspar’?

Iraburu, known for his role as King Gaspar, is not only limited to the Three Kings Parade, but has a long career as a singer and actor with training at the Pablo Sarasate Conservatory and singing studies in Milan.

Throughout her career she has worked with renowned artists, such as the legendary Montserrat Caballé, and has participated in outstanding works such as Don Giovanni, Rigoletto and The mischief. Furthermore, ‘Gaspar guapo’ has been a member of the Intermezzo Choir of the Teatro Real and currently continues to develop his career as bass-baritone.