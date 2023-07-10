London (Reuters)

Victoria Azarenka knew very well that whether she won or lost, there would be no handshake with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina after the end of an exciting match between them at Wimbledon on Sunday night.

What the Belarusian didn’t expect, however, was when she was booed off Court One, after playing her part in a thrilling three-set match.

Azarenka was baffled and confused as she struggled to figure out why the fans were so upset and shouting.

Describing the reaction as “unfair”, Azarenka played down the incident and said fans may not have understood why Svitolina did not offer to shake hands at the end of their fourth-round match.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and with Moscow using Belarus as a launching pad for what it describes as a “special military operation”, Svitolina has stuck to its position not to shake hands with female players from the two countries.

“I can’t control the crowd,” Azarenka said. I’m not sure a lot of people understand what’s going on.

No matter how hard she felt about the incident, the Belarusian player refused to blame Svitolina for the situation.

“I have known Elena for a very long time,” said Azarenka, who attended the press conference, hiding her eyes behind dark sunglasses. I have always had a good relationship with her, and with regard to the circumstances, this is how things went.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, but I get treated differently sometimes,” she added. She does not want to shake hands with the players of Russia and Belarus. I respected her decision. What was I to do? Should I stay and wait for her?

“There is nothing I can do that I am sure is the right thing to do, so I did what I thought was out of respect for her decision. But this discussion about shaking hands is not a life-changing discussion.”

While the focus was on what happened after the match, Azarenka felt the on-court encounter deserved more credit.

“I thought it was a great tennis match,” she said. If people will only focus on handshakes or crowds… it’s unfortunate.”

Svitolina believes such situations could be avoided if the organizers issued a statement to fans to make it clear that “there will be no handshakes between the players of Russia and Belarus and the players of Ukraine”.

“Some people don’t really know what’s going on, so I think this is the right way to act,” the Ukrainian player added.