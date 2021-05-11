Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, appreciated the preview of the match that this Wednesday plays against Valencia at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. “Valencia has practically achieved salvation and is full of good footballers, many of them international. Freed from that situation, it will show what a good team it is. It is the fastest team in LaLiga, surely the one that transits the best in the championship “, said about the rival.

Stir by the hand of Militao. “I already manifested myself after the game. It was a success according to the current regulations. The commotion will be for those who generate it, it is past water. The news of Sevilla and mine is Valencia.”

Arbitration criteria on the hands. “One hundred percent unification will never exist. Each one brings the fire to his sardine when there is an interpretation. Everything can be improved, but there will always be teams that feel more damaged and others that do not. This is as old as football”.

Munir. “His minutes? They are technical decisions, when there are physical problems we discuss it. It is a choice.”

Coming season. “The calendar invites us to think about Valencia. We cannot demand concentration and ambition if we do not give respect to every moment that elite football has. We do not know how to face matches in any other way.”

Changes. “We will try to do the eleven that we believe can help us more to win the games. We have not repeated eleven constantly, there are players who always have the possibility to act. It is early and this Wednesday we will decide which is the most appropriate lineup.”

Sevilla Athletic. “I join in the congratulations. We are very happy about their promotion, for Paco Gallardo, for the club and for the boys. It is important to be in that category for the training of players. They have done a brilliant job with young players and it is to congratulate them without a doubt”.