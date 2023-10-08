Antoine Griezmann, who caused the controversial penalty that gave Atlético the victory against Real in the 89th minute, was in charge of frustrating and igniting his former team in a high-level duel, although dotted with ups and downs for both teams. The French striker was in charge of giving the red and white team a long-suffering victory, which came as a result of a handball from Carlos Fernández, who without it resting on the grass cut off a Griezmann shot that was going for goal with his back turned.

The Little Prince did not forgive from the fatal point against one of the rivals he is best at and Atlético thus secured the three points, although they ended up locked in their area asking for time. Twenty minutes before that winning penalty, the VAR called the referee for an involuntary handball by Morata in the area, but the maximum penalty was not awarded to Real, who ended up outraged by the difference in criteria. In this case the hands played in favor of the red and white team. Another chapter in the endless debate about the criteria of referees with their hands. “The rule has to be clear, because maybe the referee slept badly at night and doesn’t feel like interpreting right or wrong,” Griezmann said with a laugh, after benefiting from that decisive action that allowed Atlético to extend its winning streak. and stop Real’s.

In a match with three goals and three other balls hit the post, two home and one visiting, it had to be a disputed penalty and, on top of that, with Griezmann at the start and end, the one that tipped the balance against Real, who could be favored by that handball from Morata, in the face of which it could not be understood that those responsible for the refereeing would warn the referee. The fact is that there was no penalty for Real and when the match was already dying and Atlético was defeated, the controversial maximum penalty committed by Carlos Fernández was definitive. Against an exhausted Colchonero team that was overwhelmed in the second half by Real’s momentum, Imanol’s team deserved to tie, curiously on the counterattack, thanks to Oyarzabal, after Atlético paid for their lack of punch after having managed to deactivate the defense for more than an hour to the San Sebastian team.

See also Emergency doctors in Cieza are reluctant to prescribe Athletic Oblak, Molina, Azpilicueta (Savic, min. 79), Witsel, Hermoso, Lino (Javi Galán, min. 79), Llorente (Riquelme, min. 72), Koke, De Paul (Saúl, min. 72), Griezmann and Morata. 2 – 1 Real society Remiro, Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand (Pacheco, min. 65), Aihen, Brais, Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino (Zakaryan, min. 65), Kubo (Carlos Fernández, min. 65), Oyarzabal (Sadiq, min. 90 ) and Barrenetxea (Aldré Silva, min. 90). Goals:

1-0: min. 22, Lino. 1-1: min. 73, Oyarzabal. 2-1: min. 89, Griezmann, penalty.

Referee:

Munuera Montero (Andalusian). Yellow cards to Le Normand, Koke, Traoré, Carlos Fernández and Griezmann.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the ninth day of the League, played at the Metropolitano. Full. 70,000 spectators.

Real was better after the break, but apart from that goal from their scorer, they did not have any more chances until, already at 2-1 and in extra time, they went all out for the equalizer. Atlético, however, survived, after having trusted everything to the defensive sacrifice that is once again exhibited by a team that in the Metropolitano signed its 14th consecutive victory and has achieved five victories in the last five games.

The one they achieved against Real was cooked up during a very good first half in which they canceled out Real and took the lead with a goal from Samu Lino after a great long pass from Koke. However, he lacked the punch to expand the score and failed behind in an action culminated in a counterattack by Oyarzabal, free of marking until completing a one-on-one with Oblak, shortly after the VAR surprised Munuera Montero with its call for an alleged penalty from Morata, who was protecting himself in his area with his hand close to his body.