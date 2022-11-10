Rome’s bakeries in the hands of the ‘Ndrangheta

Twenty-five companies, with a total value of 100 million euros, were seized by the Dia, by the carabinieri, by the police and the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza in the operation that led to the arrest of 26 people (24 in prison and 2 under house arrest) accused of mafia association, kidnapping and fictitious registration of assets. The arrests this morning follow those that occurred last May in the “Propaggine” investigation – coordinated by the deputy prosecutors Michele Prestipino and Ilaria Calò – which had hit the first premises of ‘Ndrangheta in the capital, leading to the execution of 43 precautionary measures against as many suspects.

An organization that had the A family at the toplvaro and in particular Vincenzo Alvaro and Antonio Carzo originally from Cosoleto. The purpose of the suspects, it emerged from the investigations, was to acquire the management and control of activities in the most varied sectors: fishing, planning and pastry. The organization then did it systematically use of fictitious headings in order to shield the real ownership of the assetsand to commit crimes against the patrimony, against the life and safety of the individual and in matters of arms.

The objective was also to affirm the hegemonic control of economic activities on the territory, also achieved through agreements with similar criminal organizations; and, in any case, finally, to procure unjust benefits. The investigation made it possible to reconstruct the systematic application of a tested schemeof a “cyclical” financial model: abandonment of the company deemed compromised, use of a new company, acquisition of the company and lease agreements with the diversion of assets, signs and goodwill of the company belonging to the company to be abandoned, identification of new fictitious nominees through all of whom continue to own the commercial activities and maintain control.

It was also rebuilt as the vertices and components of the local Romeonce the commercial businesses have been acquired, they also frequently took possession of the properties, paying, at the time of purchase, an often insignificant advance, diluting it, then, in hundreds of installments, guaranteed by bills which, according to the interceptions, were actually paid in cash. Real ‘mafia pacts’, “aimed at guaranteeing entrepreneurial agreements to infiltrate the Roman economy”. The investigating judge of Rome Gaspare Sturzo writes this in the precautionary order in which he describes the way in which the local ‘Ndrangheta has infiltrated the Roman territory. For all 26 recipients of the precautionary measure, “there are serious precautionary indications, from the subjective and objective point of view as indicated by the prosecution”, writes the judge.

It is evident that “there is also the aggravating circumstance of the disputed mafia facilitation – adds the investigating judge Sturzo – as for wanting to favor the association of multi-prejudiced or already connected subjects with Calabrian mafia exponents of the ‘Ndrangheta with Vincenzo Alvaro, head of the Capitoline’ Ndrangheta club also in the Alvarian rib, without ever mentioning the formal presence of the same, or that of the same shareholders aware of the need to employ front names “.” The above analysis allows us to say how the formal holders – continues the judge – for kinship reasons or of proven historical proximitywere also aware of the people of whom they were figureheads and dummies in the management of the company and of the reasons why they had been used as a means of concealment necessary“.

