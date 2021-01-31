Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Disabled Persons’ Trust Club achieved the first place and the gold medal in the heritage boat rowing competitions, which comes as part of the initiative and organization of the Port Police Center in the Dubai Police, with the aim of engaging the disabled category in marine sports activities, and training them in such unique sports that combine the sea, heritage and sports.

Ahmed Salem Al Mazloum, Executive Director of Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled, appreciated the initiative launched by the Ports Police Station in Dubai Police in the participation and training of our children with disabilities in this heritage sport, which has a great impact on the souls of the club members in getting to know their heritage and the heritage of their ancestors. The oppressed players of Al-Thiqa Club, who succeeded in winning the first place among the state clubs in this new sport, emphasized that this tournament will be a starting point for attracting the largest number of players to participate in this sport.