In East Tyrol, the handbrake of a car came loose, and the car with two occupants fell twelve meters. A group of trees prevented worse.

Prägraten – On a steep forest path in Prägraten in the east of the Austrian state of Tyrol, a car’s handbrake came off on Tuesday afternoon (June 27) for reasons that are still unknown. The vehicle fell twelve meters down, but the two occupants were lucky in the accident: a group of trees stopped the car, as reported by ORF Tirol. The slope in the area was up to 150 meters deep.

The driver parked the car in front of the right-hand bend and got out

Shortly before the incident, the 63-year-old driver parked the car at an altitude of about 1,800 meters before a right-hand bend and got out to observe wildlife with binoculars. According to his own statements, he had put on the handbrake. Shortly after the man got out, the car started rolling for unknown reasons and fell down a slope.

While the driver’s 62-year-old wife seriously injured her left forearm, the driver himself and his 31-year-old son were unharmed. The two occupants were able to free themselves from the car, and an ambulance helicopter flew all three people into the valley. The deployment of mountain rescue, police and fire brigade lasted several hours. The emergency services also recovered the vehicle, which had suffered a total loss.

According to the fire department, the fall could have been up to 150 meters deep: “We expected much worse”

From the experts’ point of view, the incident ended lightly. “We expected much worse when we were alerted because it happened in an area where it goes down 100 to 150 meters straight away. Luckily, the larch prevented the further fall,” said Fabian Mair, commander of the Prägraten fire brigade Tyrolean newspaper.

Forgetfulness or a technical defect: A handbrake that is not applied properly or comes loose often has serious consequences. However, the accident in Tyrol was not an isolated case. In May, a forgotten handbrake caused several injuries when a car rolled down an embankment near Bad Tölz. A car that was moving because the handbrake was not applied hit a child in March in the Nuremberg region.