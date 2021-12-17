Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The handball team will launch its campaign in the third Gulf Sports Games hosted by Kuwait from January 9 to 19, with a meeting with Qatar on January 4, where handball competitions will be held early, and will end on January 10, due to the Gulf teams’ participation in the 20th Asian Championship. And qualifying for the 2023 World Championship “Poland – Sweden”. The continental competitions will be hosted by Saudi Arabia from January 18 to 31, with the participation of 17 teams.

Our team will play its second match in the tournament against Saudi Arabia on January 5, after which it will receive a 24-hour rest, to return to the matches on January 7 against Bahrain, and then Kuwait on January 8, and the teams will rest on January 9, and the team concludes its journey in the tournament by facing Oman on January 10, and the competitions are held in a league system from one round, at the end of which the ranking from the first to the sixth is determined.

He left a team for Manama to set up a camp for a week, and to play two matches against Bahrain, which is the second external camp after the first in Egypt.

The Kuwaiti Olympic Committee announced the tournament’s slogan, “Our spirit is golden.”