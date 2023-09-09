Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The handball team returns to preparation camps in preparation for the Asian qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in Doha from October 18 to 28, and the gathering will be held from September 20 to 30, and the team will play two matches against Oman on September 30 and October 1. Next at the end of the assembly.

Our team begins its qualifying campaign against South Korea on October 18, in the first group, which includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India and China, while it plays its second match on October 19 against China, gets a rest, and returns to meet Qatar on October 21, Saudi Arabia on October 22, then India on October 24. At the end of the first round of qualifiers.

Khamis Al Suwaidi, the team manager, confirmed that preparing the players begins with physical preparation for 5 days, followed by technical training, and we chose Al Ain Hall for the first camp, in preparation for the Olympic qualifiers, noting that the Sharjah and Shabab Al Ahly players are playing the September 22 Super Cup, and then they will join the camp, which includes 22 matches. Players will be filtered down to 18 players before heading to Doha.

The team manager revealed that he had approached Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to play with them, in addition to Kuwait, which is organizing a refresher tournament. He said: “The team coach is planning to play 5 matches before the Olympic qualifiers, and there is a friendly match in Qatar before the start of the qualifiers.”

He pointed out that the focus is on the Asian Championship that qualifies for the World Championship, which will be held in January 2024, and we hope to obtain a “World Cup card” from it. He said: “The coach has drawn up a preparation program for the tournament, and there is an external camp in Macedonia or Georgia, which includes a number of matches.” The technical staff is planning to play 8 to 10 matches, and we have also addressed the Italian and Macedonian federations to play with them in a friendly manner in the Emirates.

He explained that the technical staff is working to build a new generation for the future, and the team’s roster does not include a large number of youth from Al-Ahly and Sharjah, and the focus is on young players. It is enough that Al-Ain has 7 players in the national team, 4 from Sharjah, 3 from Shabab Al-Ahly, and two from Maliha.

He pointed out that the national team coach, Prstovac, is following the Federation Cup, but the tournament does not include new faces, especially since there are a number of clubs that have canceled their participation in the youth category, and therefore the new faces are almost non-existent, and that the coaches in the clubs do not push the youth, because they want to win, and they do not He is thinking about putting a player on the bench for the national team.