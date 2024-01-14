Reda Saleem (Dubai)

On Monday, our national handball team will play its match against Bahrain, in the third round, of the fourth group, of the Asian Championship hosted by Bahrain, which qualifies for the 2025 World Cup, in Croatia, Denmark and Norway, and the group leader will be determined, after the two teams secured qualification to the main round, and according to… For the ranking, the position of each is determined, whether in the first or second group, for the eight teams that qualified from the first and second places from each group in the preliminary round.

Our team succeeded in defeating Hong Kong and Kazakhstan in the first two matches, and despite the easy victory in both of them, it did not perform at the expected level, except in the second half against Kazakhstan, where the French coach pushed Pristovak with all the cards to try, as he dealt with the tournament from the main round, and was given the opportunity. For all players to play the first two matches, and the Bahrain match reveals whether the coach is pushing the starting lineup, or is waiting for the main role, which represents the big dream, especially since the first two teams from each group qualify for the “golden square” and obtain a ticket to participate in the “World Cup.”

A number of members of the Federation’s Board of Directors were keen to support the players, led by Abdul Salam Rabie, Vice President of the Federation, Nasser Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Federation, and Saud Saleh, a member of the Board of Directors.

Faisal Al-Tawash, Chairman of the National Teams Committee and Head of the Mission, confirmed that the morale of the players is high, after overcoming the initial fever, grabbing victory in the first two matches, and making an easy passage to the main round. The team deals with each match individually, and we move through the tournament step by step, and we await our group in the round. The main station, which represents the most important station for us.

Al-Tawash thanked the Bahraini Federation and the organizing committee for their generous hospitality, and said: The organization is distinguished, and there are no obstacles for the teams, and we hope that Bahrain will be the gateway to our team’s advancement to the “World Cup.”