Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Al-Safa Saudi Arabia signed a contract with Frenchman Danilo Prstovac, coach of our handball team, who completed his mission at the end of the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Cup, in which the team ranked seventh, but did not succeed in obtaining one of the World Cup tickets.

The Handball Federation terminated the coach’s contract by “mutual consent”, after the end of his mission with the national team, in addition to the fact that the next stage does not include entitlements for the national team, until the date of the next Asian Championship in 2026, and the Federation contracted with the coach last April, with a one-year contract.