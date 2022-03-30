Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Our national handball team inaugurated its training in the first gathering in Salah Al-Din Hall in Dubai, under the leadership of coach Saeed Ghareeb Al-Shamsi, who recently took over the task, to lead the team in the third Gulf Games that will be held in Kuwait during the period from 15 to 31 May next, and the coach begins to collect as much as possible of players in all positions, in order to know their levels before submitting the initial list.

The team is expected to gather again during the coming period, specifically after the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, which will start next Sunday and continue until April 17, which will be compressed, as it will be held in the knockout system, which is the last tournament of the season, after which the team will start training until the time of travel to Kuwait.

On the other hand, Nasser Salem Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Federation, crowned the Sharjah team “B” with the general league shield for the junior category, for the third time in a row and the fourth in the club’s history, after topping the ranking table of the positioning group (1-6) with the full mark and a score of 15 points, after His victory over Al-Ahly’s youth team in the match that took place between them at the Sharjah Club Stadium, as part of the group’s last round of competitions, the results of which resulted in Al-Ahly’s youth in second place with 12 points, and Sharjah A’s team in third place with 11 points.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Mohammed Obaid Al-Hassan, member of the Sharjah Sports Club Board of Directors, head of the collective games department, and Youssef Ahmed, supervisor of the club’s annual stages.

Muhammad Mustafa, coach of the Sharjah junior team, said: “Winning this championship has a special taste for more than one reason, first because the competitions for the junior category have been suspended for two seasons due to the pandemic, and this problem represented a great challenge for us in maintaining the physical and mental fitness of the players through remote training. , Then return to activity and prepare them again for competitions. Secondly, Sharjah Club has a large number of players at this age, which is a very positive thing, but we had to divide them into two teams (A and B), and we succeeded in competing with both teams in the tournament.

He added: The secret of success in crowning titles in the King Sharkawy Castle is the teamwork of the club’s system of players, management, technical, administrative and medical devices. I thank the Department of Team Games at Sharjah Club headed by Muhammad Obaid Al-Hussan, the game supervisor Jassem Muhammad, and the Sunni stages supervisor Youssef Ahmed, for their continued support and provision of all requirements for success.