Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah dominated all handball tournaments this season, at the level of men and the age groups, with the last title, when it won the Emirates Junior Cup for the 14th time in the club’s history with the “full mark”, after beating Al Jazira 34-22 at Al Ain Hall, in the final match, The junior team achieved the “double” of the league and cup this season, and the “king” achieved the full mark 11 titles out of 11 championships, and deprived all clubs of the game from any championship this season.

Abdullah Saeed Al Kaabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Chairman of the National Teams Committee of the Federation, crowned the Sharjah Junior Team with gold medals, and Al Jazeera with silver, in the presence of Jassim Mohammed, member of the Team Games Department, Eastern Handball Supervisor, and Youssef Ahmed, Supervisor of the Sunni stages at the “King’s Castle”.

Muhammad Obaid Al-Hussan, member of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Club, Head of the Collective Games Department, said: The achievements of Sharjah this season are written in the golden record of handball in the country, and the Eastern handball achieved the “full mark”, by winning 11 titles out of a total of 11 championships this season. With 4 championships for the men’s team, 3 championships for the youth category, two titles for the junior team, the Cubs League and the Al-Baraem League.

He added: We have achieved unprecedented records, by winning all matches for all stages, across all the competition tracks in which we participated. To add these records to the unprecedented series of numbers for eastern handball.

He pointed out that all the achievements and successes of the Sharjah Club handball project would not have been achieved without the unlimited support provided by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, his Crown Prince and his two deputies, and the follow-up of the successive Sharjah Club administrations, and the current administration headed by Ali Salem Al Midfa, the Sharjah Sports Council headed by Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, and the efforts of all members and affiliates of team games, technical, administrative, medical, media and club staff.