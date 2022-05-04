“It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino, the film set in the 1980s in Naples against the backdrop of Diego Maradona’s arrival and Napoli’s first Scudetto, won the 67th edition of the David di Donatello. The Netflix production went to the award for best film, direction, supporting actress Teresa Saponangelo, photography (Daria D’Antonio) and young David. For Sorrentino it is Donatello’s sixth David and he dedicated it “to all Neapolitans” and to Ludovica Bargellini, one of his collaborators who disappeared a few days ago. “It was the hand of God” grossed around 7 million euros and was the most viewed Italian film of 2021.