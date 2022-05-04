Five awards for Sorrentino’s film set in Naples at the time of Maradona and the first championship
“It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino, the film set in the 1980s in Naples against the backdrop of Diego Maradona’s arrival and Napoli’s first Scudetto, won the 67th edition of the David di Donatello. The Netflix production went to the award for best film, direction, supporting actress Teresa Saponangelo, photography (Daria D’Antonio) and young David. For Sorrentino it is Donatello’s sixth David and he dedicated it “to all Neapolitans” and to Ludovica Bargellini, one of his collaborators who disappeared a few days ago. “It was the hand of God” grossed around 7 million euros and was the most viewed Italian film of 2021.
The other winners
Six statuettes went to Freaks Out, very well also Ennio, the film dedicated by Giuseppe Tornatore to Ennio Morricone, which won three statuettes, while Qui rido io by Mario Martone obtained two awards, and also Ariaferma, by Leonardo Di Costanzo , two awards including Best Actor, Silvio Orlando. The best leading actress, the 17-year-old Swamy Rotolo, interpreter of “A Chiara”, is very young. Moments of emotion and a long applause, with all present standing, welcomed the memory of Monica Vitti, who passed away this year, with a film projected on the big screen.
