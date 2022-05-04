The legendary shirt worn by Diego Armando Maradona the day he scored the two historic goals against England in the quarterfinals of the Mexico ’86 World Cup was sold yesterday for 8.8 million euros, an absolute record for a piece of this type, in an auction organized by Sotheby’s.

The bidding opened on April 20 and seven people wanted to get hold of the shirt, which was owned by the English midfielder Steve Hodge -author of the involuntary assistance in the play of ‘The Hand of God’-, with whom Maradona had bought it exchanged at the end of the match, as the Argentine player told in his biography. That June 22, the ’10’ also scored what is considered the most beautiful goal in history.