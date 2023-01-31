Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Hand League clubs are preparing for the return of the competition again after a 48-day hiatus, by holding the semi-finals, which includes two groups, and the first group matches will start next Friday, so Al-Ahly youth will meet Maliha in the Al-Fursan Hall, and Al-Wasl with Al-Ain in the Emperor’s Hall, while the second round of the group will be held On February 10, Al Wasl gathered with Maliha, and Al Ain with Shabab Al Ahly, and the group matches concluded with my meeting Maliha with Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahly with Al Wasl on February 18, while the second group matches started on February 4, and Sharjah gathered with Dibba Al Hisn and Al Jazeera with Al Nasr, and the second round will be held on the 11th. February with Al-Jazira meeting with Dibba Al-Hisn and Al-Nasr with Sharjah, while the last round of the group will be held in Dibba Al-Hisn with Al-Nasr on February 17, while the Sharjah match with Al-Jazira was postponed to February 18th.

And the leader in each group gets two legal points in the final round, while the runner-up in each group gets one legal point, in the final round. The third and fourth teams from each group will play in the consolation centers, provided that the last round of the league will be on March 31.

The Competitions Committee had stopped the league matches at the time of the World Handball Championship and the preparations that preceded it, but the activity did not stop, so that the Cup of His Highness the Vice President of the State, which crowned Sharjah with its title, would be held.