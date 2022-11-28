Nicolás Maduro is sticking out his chest. He speaks of a Venezuela that is opening a new chapter towards the peace that all Venezuelans yearn for. And he invites the world to visit and enjoy the natural beauties, the landscapes, the cultural richness and the warmth of Venezuelans. He maintains that it is the best destination, that they will be amazed because his Venezuela today is beautiful. The Chavista leader and president of this South American country has launched his conciliatory message hours after the talks resumed and a Partial Agreement was signed in Mexico City between his government and the opposition represented by the Unitary Platform. The firm’s priority is the well-being and protection of Venezuelan citizens, who survive in a serious human rights crisis to the point that more than seven million people have left the country.

However, something is trying to change in Venezuela and not because the Maduro government has been the inspiration. There are other factors with an important weight. The energy war caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the willingness of the United States Administration to reduce the economic sanctions that weigh on Venezuela, added to the turn to the left of several countries in the area such as Chile, Brazil and Colombia, which thanks to Gustavo Petro, its new president, it has reopened the border with the neighboring nation.

The agreement signed in Mexico, in principle, speaks of the creation of a large fund of about 3,000 million dollars, which would come from the assets that the Venezuelan Executive has frozen abroad. They would be dedicated exclusively to alleviating vital needs of the Venezuelan people such as health, food, education and electricity.

According to statements by the coordinator of the delegation of the Unitary Platform for dialogue with the Government, Gerardo Blyde, an opponent of the Chavista regime, all those millions “are not going to be given to Maduro, they are going to be protected through the UN and in processes public and auditable by all. According to Blyde, what has been signed is only part of the objectives set forth in the Memorandum of Understanding approved in 2021. He clarified that the fundamental thing is to restart the process of negotiations that should not have been suspended as happened a year ago. . The Unitary Platform coordinator stressed that “it was necessary to attend to what was urgent in order to take care of what was important. Now we are going to delve into the political agenda, electoral conditions, human rights and the release of political prisoners.

restore democracy



For all this so beautiful to become a reality, Maduro has to take a step forward in the restoration of democracy, at least that is what the United States Department of the Treasury announced almost at the same time as the news of the dialogue was released. between government and opposition in Mexico City.

Blyde is aware that although a partial agreement has now been signed, the opposition, which in recent times has lost a lot of weight and Juan Guaidó, who is still the leader of the Unitary Platform and Maduro’s greatest opponent, has barely earned nothing. It is necessary that in the negotiations that will take place, in principle, during the month of December, present a human rights agenda that includes the release of political prisoners, the reform of the judiciary, commitments to reinstate the rule of law, fair and free elections, and end censorship and repression.

Gerardo Blyde himself is aware of the country’s difficulties and Maduro’s claims: “The agreement, which is extremely important, does not solve the underlying problem,” he said last Saturday. This statement is as alarming as the one he made in an interview with the NTN24 network about how insufficient the fund will be to recover the country: “At this moment, Venezuela does not have, neither in reserves nor in protected funds, the amount it needs. We are like a patient who needs the first things to survive and in this sense the works to be carried out were prioritized.