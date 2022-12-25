The South Korean Meteorological Administration announced that the Han River, which runs through Seoul, was “officially frozen” today
Sunday, with temperatures below zero.
The administration confirmed the first ice formation of the season on the Han River on Sunday morning, according to South Korean broadcaster KBS World.
The formation of ice this year on the river came 16 days earlier than in previous years and was monitored for the first time in two years, as ice did not form on the river last year due to the warm winter.
