An untimely muscle injury will slow down the progression of Marco Camus in a preseason that was turning out perfect for the extreme Santander. The symptoms of exhaustion that Marco had been giving in recent days (in fact, the technicians had prescribed him rest on Monday) have ended up coming to light with one more than probable fiber break in one of the hamstrings of his left leg. Tomorrow, once the spill has gone down, you will undergo a MRI that will determine the extent of the injury.

In the best case, it would be an elongation that would keep you in the dry dock for a few days, if there is a break, regardless of the degree, it would be practically impossible for Camus to arrive in time to be available in the league premiere on October 18 against Portugalete. The injury occurred as soon as training began, to which both Camus and Pablo Torre returned after their absence in the first session of the week, in a not particularly intense exercise, an eight-against-eight match in a third of the field. Marco, dejected, retired to the bench where he shared his feelings with the doctor and the team’s physiotherapists, who immediately took him into the locker room.

The positive part of the morning was given, apart from why Torre completed the session without problems, by the back to the lawn of Joan Maynau and Óscar Gil, whose plaster has already been removed. Both had been in the infirmary for two weeks and today they have put on their football boots again. They will not begin to join the group until next week.