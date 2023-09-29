The government spokesman, Bassem Al-Awadi, announced on Thursday the possibility of including the victims of the Hamdaniya tragedy under the Martyrs Foundation Law, paying appropriate compensation, and bearing the costs of treating the injured, as reported by the Iraqi News Agency, “INA.”

Al-Awadi quoted the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Health Affairs, Saleh Damad, as saying, “The number of victims of the Hamdaniya fire so far has reached approximately 94 people, while the number of injured has reached 101,” and “half of the injured are in critical condition.”

Those obligated to pay compensation

In addition to filing lawsuits to punish those who caused the crime, the families of the victims also have the right to demand civil compensation from those who caused the accident or from the administrative authorities that include the governor and the governor, says Iraqi legal expert, Ali Al-Tamimi.

However, he points out that these lawsuits “will be filed later after the investigation is completed and the Investigative Court and the Criminal Court take their measures.”

Regarding those responsible for this crime, Al-Tamimi says that it is a branching matter, which may include:

Hall owners first; For not taking precautionary and safety measures and approvals, as well as illegal construction.

Administrators who manage the hall; Because they allowed this number to enter despite the lack of safety conditions, and also the lack of valid exits in the event of disasters; This places them within the scope of accusation according to Article 342 of the Penal Code, as well as according to Articles 47, 48 and 49 of participation in the crime. They are considered partners in crime.

The administrative authorities in the area of ​​the accident, such as the mayor and the governor, have a great responsibility based on Law 154 of 2001, which punishes with 3 years imprisonment anyone who trespasses on public property and builds outside urban planning. Therefore, granting approvals and permitting construction from the Tourism Authority, the governor, or the district attorney makes them jointly responsible for this incident, which is considered “genocide.”

Who investigates administrative officials?

Regarding the authorities that initially investigate the administrative officials who allowed the construction of buildings in violation of safety and urban planning requirements, Al-Tamimi says:

The Prime Minister may open an investigation into these people, and withdraw the hand of the governor and the acting governor, in accordance with the State Employee Discipline Law No. 14 of 1991, for a period of two months due to the investigation not being completed, and then refer them to the courts.

The Prime Minister can also dismiss the governor with a proposal to Parliament, and Parliament votes by absolute majority in accordance with Article 78 of the Constitution, and also in accordance with previous Federal Court decisions, which considered that governors are subject to Parliament’s oversight after the dissolution of the provincial councils.

Penalties up to death

Regarding the penalties prescribed for these crimes, the Iraqi legal expert explains that the legal definition of this incident is Article 342 of the Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, which stipulates that anyone who causes the burning of movable and immovable property to be punished with imprisonment for a period of 15 years, and this article brings the aggravated punishment to death. In the event of the death of a citizen.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate announced that it had monitored 7,000 projects violating safety requirements, including event halls, hotels, and restaurants.

Regarding the hall that witnessed the Hamdaniyah tragedy, the Assistant Director General of Civil Defense for Technical Affairs, Major General Hassan Ibrahim Al-Khazraji, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency “INA” that the hall was a private sector, and was built without presenting its plans to the Civil Defense, and did not adhere to the requirements of prevention and safety, and it was found that Its roof is made of a highly flammable material and is not fire-resistant.

The authorities arrested the owner of the wedding hall, in addition to a number of employees and administrators, to investigate them and uncover the circumstances of the incident.