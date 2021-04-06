Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Next Saturday, the curtain falls on the Hamdan Bin Zayed Shooting Championship “Sakton 0.22” for men, organized by the Al Dhafra Shooting Club with the participation of 300 archers, and the total prize money is 500 thousand dirhams, from which the champion receives 100 thousand dirhams, and qualifies from its preliminary round of 30 throwing to the final that concludes It includes the championship, followed by the women’s championship from May 18 to June 15. Nasser Muhammad Matar Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, confirmed that the championship was officially approved within the annual calendar of activities and tournaments of Al Dhafra Shooting Club, after the great success achieved by the first edition so far from the great turnout of the participants. He said: The organizing committee was keen to provide all the encouraging atmosphere for the contestants, and to harness all capabilities to attract the largest number of people interested in sports in general and shooting in particular, whether from within the Al Dhafra region or throughout the country and countries of the region, based on the pioneering role of the Al Dhafra Shooting Club in the Al Dhafra region.