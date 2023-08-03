The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi received more than 150 entries from individuals and institutions in all categories of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award, after launching the award last May, in cooperation with the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM).

A dedicated technical committee comprising experts from relevant fields was formed, which thoroughly reviewed each application to ensure adherence to the set criteria. 86 applicants were qualified and deemed eligible to participate in the award.

To ensure that the participants are well prepared for their roles, nine workshops were organized from the 11th to the 20th of last July, covering many aspects and including guidance on writing reports and how to respond to the evaluation criteria, which was very successful, as 106 participants benefited from the training workshops, which Enhance their preparation for the award evaluation process.

Aisha Al Ketbi, Director of the Strategic Planning Office at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “The standard response to participation in the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award reflects the dedication and interest of many individuals and institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in preserving and protecting the environment, which is a clear sign that our work and efforts in creating Awareness among the public has sparked interest in environmental issues by many people and organizations who are pursuing a more sustainable path in many different ways – whether on an individual or personal level, or on a corporate and professional level.”

She added, “We at the Authority are also proud to announce that 12 evaluators from the Authority’s employees have been accredited by our award partner – the European Foundation for Quality Management – ​​and these evaluators are now eligible to participate in the award evaluation process.”

The process of submitting applications for participation began last July 11 through the evaluation platform of the European Foundation for Quality Management, while the deadline for applying for the “Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal” and the “Scientific Research Award in the field of the environment” is August 7, while the deadline will be The door for participation in the “Outstanding Environmental Performance Award” category closes on September 15th.

For her part, Israa Mobaideen, Regional Director of the European Foundation for Quality Management in the Middle East, said that the process of evaluating the participations in the “Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal” and the “Scientific Research Award in the field of the environment” will begin on August 14, while the evaluation process for the award will begin. environmental performance on September 17 next.

It is noteworthy that the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award aims to honor individuals and entities that work diligently and diligently to protect and preserve the environment, encourage them to lead and excel, and provide innovative ideas to protect the environment. It also supports scientists and specialized experts who work to find innovative environmental solutions and achieve sustainability.

The award includes (3) main categories and includes (6) sub-categories for candidates from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi only. Three sub-categories fall under this category, which include the natural resource users category, the environmental initiative personality category, and the environmental influencer category.

While the second main category, “The Scientific Research Award in the Field of the Environment,” focuses on the best scientific research, whether individual or collective, in the field of environment and sustainable development, through which innovative scientific and practical solutions to current and future environmental problems and challenges have been put forward. This category includes two sub-categories. They are the research institution category and the environmental research category.

The third main category, “Outstanding Environmental Performance Award,” is concerned with best practices or pioneering activities in the field of environment and sustainable development for private institutions and industrial facilities. Under this category, one sub-category targets industrial facilities, large private companies, the aviation sector, and others.

The winners of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award will be announced and honored at a special ceremony to be held during the COP28 conference of the parties.