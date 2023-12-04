Inflation has also caused the price of America’s traditionally cheap meal to skyrocket in the United States: the burger, chips and soda ‘combo’ which can now cost as much as $18, as the New York Post reported in recent weeks . For the conservative tabloid, this dramatic increase in fast food prices – 15% more than at the beginning of the Democrat’s mandate – is always the result of “the painful and persistent inflation caused by Biden’s terrible economic policies”.

Namely Bidenomics, the economic theory that promotes economic growth from the bottom up, on which results the Democratic president is instead banking for re-election, boasting the substantial direct investments, the increase in public spending, and the focus on infrastructure and energy transition. All with a particular interest in the well-being of the middle class and the most disadvantaged.

A campaign that the conservative media now intend to contest by claiming that it is instead the most disadvantaged classes, those who usually frequent fast food restaurants. And it is no coincidence that a post from a boy who a year ago was upset about having paid $16.10 for a combo in Idaho has continued to circulate on Tik Tok for weeks. “I understand that there is a job crisis, wage increases and other things, but 16 dollars? It’s crazy”, says the boy in the video which, CNN wrote at the end of November, continues to circulate, to be relaunched by right-wing newspapers – in addition to the Post, Newsmax and Reddit – and therefore risks becoming “a problem for the Democrats” and Biden.