Good news for commuters. The Hamburg-Berlin route is reopened one day earlier than planned.
Berlin/Hamburg – After the fire on the important railway line between Berlin and Hamburg, the repair work will continue until Tuesday morning.
A railway spokesman confirmed that the route should then be released again. The railway had previously assumed that the repairs would last until Wednesday.
A fire broke out in a cable duct between Friesack and Paulinenaue in Brandenburg at the weekend and destroyed numerous cables.
According to a spokesman, the police continue to assume that a technical defect caused the fire on Saturday, details were not given. Trains on the heavily used connection will be diverted. This leads to delays and cancellations. dpa
#HamburgBerlin #railway #line #open #Tuesday #morning
Leave a Reply