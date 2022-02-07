Home page world

Good news for commuters. The Hamburg-Berlin route is reopened one day earlier than planned.

Berlin/Hamburg – After the fire on the important railway line between Berlin and Hamburg, the repair work will continue until Tuesday morning.

A railway spokesman confirmed that the route should then be released again. The railway had previously assumed that the repairs would last until Wednesday.

A fire broke out in a cable duct between Friesack and Paulinenaue in Brandenburg at the weekend and destroyed numerous cables.

According to a spokesman, the police continue to assume that a technical defect caused the fire on Saturday, details were not given. Trains on the heavily used connection will be diverted. This leads to delays and cancellations. dpa