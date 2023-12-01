Home page politics

From: Klaus Rimpel

After a ceasefire, the war in Israel is raging again. Author Igal Avidan explains in an interview why the situation is not hopeless for him.

Munich – In his book “…and there was light!”, the Israeli author Igal Avidan describes how Jewish and Arab citizens in Israel live together in everyday life – and shows that in addition to hatred and violence in the current Israeli war, there is also mutual There is help and solidarity. On December 6th, Avidan will present his book at the VHS Garching and on December 7th at the VHS Ottobrunn, both at 7:30 p.m.

Do you still believe that reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians is possible?

The Hamas attack was a shock, not because I learned anything new about Hamas, but because the Israeli army and government have completely failed. They left the people living on the Gaza border completely alone for hours. One of them was a friend of mine. On the other hand: The shock is so deep that I hope that something positive could change as a result.

Author on Israel War: “A look into the past gives me hope”

The shock of the Hamas attack initially triggered a call for revenge among many Israelis…

Revenge is not a solution. It is important to change the situation so that Hamas is no longer necessary. A look into the past gives me hope: In October 1973, after the bloodiest war since the founding of the state, the result was a peace agreement with Egypt. Since then, not a single Israeli or Egyptian has died in armed conflict. Perhaps the shock is now deep enough for us to realize that we cannot make peace with the Gulf states and Saudi Arabia while ignoring the Palestinians. If the Palestinians are forgotten, Hamas will exploit their suffering. And they will remember themselves with violence.

Can this government resolve the current conflict?

I’m afraid not, because this government wants something irreconcilable: to negotiate with Hamas about the hostages and at the same time destroy Hamas. Hamas are criminals, but they are not stupid. That’s why they won’t release all the hostages. They are their bargaining chip, their life insurance.

To the author Igal Avidan was born in Tel Aviv in 1962 and studied English literature and computer science in Israel. In Berlin he also devoted himself to political science. The 61-year-old Middle East expert has been working as a freelance reporter from Berlin for Israeli and German newspapers and radio stations since 1990.

New elections in Israel “would sweep away this government”

After this shock, will the two-state solution gain momentum in the political debate in Israel?

It’s still too early for that. But I see the polls showing that trust in government is at an all-time low. New elections would sweep away this government and the settler party would reach a maximum of ten percent. In any case, no peace policy is possible with this government.

Up to 700,000 Jewish settlers now live on Palestinian territory in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. How is the two-state solution supposed to work?

You can define the Palestinian territories differently; there have already been a number of plans for territorial exchanges. Then another 50,000 or 80,000 settlers would have to be evacuated and normal borders could be drawn. This is all possible if you have the will! The settlers are the minority, it cannot be that they dominate the majority.

A female soldier stands between pictures of the victims of the massacre at the Re'im music festival.

When you see the pictures of Arab children with plastic guns shouting hateful slogans: Has the anti-Semitism of the future already been created?

We must do everything in our power to prevent this from happening! I try to do mine, for example by appearing in the media together with a Palestinian friend. She lost her niece in Gaza, but like me she still wants to set a sign of reconciliation and hope. She used to be an absolute opponent of Israel. Until she found out that Israeli doctors were trying to save her very sick son. This triggered a process for her. Political change begins with small, human gestures.

The interview was conducted by Klaus Rimpel