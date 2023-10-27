The war falls under a complex international justice system that has emerged since World War II, and even if states say they are acting in self-defense, the rules of armed conflict apply to all participants in the war.

What are the laws that govern conflict?

• Internationally agreed rules of armed conflict emerged from the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which were ratified by all UN member states and supplemented by rulings issued by international war crimes tribunals.

• A series of treaties regulate the treatment of civilians, soldiers and prisoners of war in a system known collectively as the “law of armed conflict” or “international humanitarian law.”

• This law applies to government forces and organized armed groups, including Hamas fighters.

What actions may violate the war crimes law?

Human Rights Watch, a New York-based human rights organization, said that possible war crimes include Palestinian armed groups’ apparently deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate attacks, and taking civilians hostage, as well as Israeli strikes in Gaza that led to the killing of large numbers of Palestinians.

Hostage-taking, murder and torture are expressly prohibited under the Geneva Conventions, and the Israeli response may be the subject of investigation for war crimes.

In response to the Hamas attacks, Israel placed the Gaza Strip, which is home to 2.3 million people, under siege and launched the strongest bombing campaign in the history of the 75-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, destroying entire neighborhoods.

What do the Geneva Conventions say?

The general aim of the Geneva Conventions, and therefore of international humanitarian law, is to protect civilians in times of war and reduce suffering during war.

Under the laws of armed conflict, combatants include members of state armed forces, military and volunteer forces, and non-state armed groups.

– The siege could be considered a war crime if it targets civilians, is not a legitimate means of undermining Hamas’ military capabilities, or if it turns out to be disproportionate, according to Reuters.

Directly targeting civilians or civilian property is strictly prohibited under the laws of armed conflict, but there are cases in which civilian property may become legitimate military targets.

Even in this case, attacks on military targets must be proportionate, that is, they must not result in massive loss of civilian life or damage to civilian property.

Proportionality is not a numbers game in which the number of civilian casualties on one side is compared with the other. Rather, the loss of civilian lives must be proportional to the direct and tangible military gain desired from that particular attack.

What institutions can prosecute alleged war crimes?

• Domestic jurisdictions are the first to prosecute alleged war crimes, in this case the courts in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

• If Palestinians said to have committed atrocities in Israel and all those believed to have committed crimes in the Palestinian territories are not brought to justice at home, the International Criminal Court in The Hague will be the only international legal body authorized to bring charges.

• The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court grants the court legal authority to investigate crimes allegedly committed on the territory of member states or committed by their nationals, in the event that domestic authorities are “unwilling or unable” to do so.

What is the role of the International Criminal Court?

The International Criminal Court, which is a permanent court specialized in examining war crimes around the world, was established in The Hague in 2002.

Its jurisdiction includes war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in its 123 member states or committed by citizens of these countries.

– Many of the world’s major powers are not members of the court.

The International Criminal Court recognizes Palestine as a member state, and Israel rejects the court’s jurisdiction and does not deal with it officially.

Despite limited budget and staff, the court’s prosecutors are already investigating 17 different cases extending from Ukraine and Afghanistan to Sudan and Myanmar.

The International Criminal Court has been investigating accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian territories since 2021, but this investigation has not resulted in the issuance of any arrest warrants.