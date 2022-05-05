At the end of March, the series Halo arrived inside the platform Paramount + before landing on Sky here in Italy and it seems that it was a real success for the American channel.

To accompany the launch of Halo Infinite late last year on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, video on demand service Paramount + has decided to produce a series of Halo. A risky bet, but which, it seems, has paid off. Indeed, if we are to believe the figures shared by analyst Benji-Sales, the series seems to be a real phenomenon.

“Halo is a huge global hit. Paramount + experienced significant growth in the last quarter, earning from 6.8 million subscribers to 40 million. Paramount notes that Halo was one of the best performing series in terms of views. Paramount + revenue increased 148% to $ 585 million in the quarter“.

By the way the talking point you see often that Paramount + has no successful content before this is a total myth 1883 was a massive hit for the service (like gigantic) and Star Trek Picard has also been very successful – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 3, 2022



Of course, Halo isn’t the only series responsible for this extraordinary performance. Indeed, the analyst also specifies that the 1883 series and Star Trek: Picard are also two huge hits.