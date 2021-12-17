The franchise of Halo It is not strange to different productions that expand their stories. From video games that carry the main task, through books that offer additional details, to other types of media that only the most passionate fans know. But nevertheless, It was recently announced that the Paramount + live action series will not be canon.

According to Kiki Wolfkill, executive producer of this production, this is a beneficial decision for both universes. This was what he commented:

“We refer to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way to differentiate it from the central canon. Both in the protection of the central canon and in the protection of television history, and by that I mean to be able to give us the opportunity to evolve and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other ”.

The upcoming Halo TV show now has its own canon status! It falls under something called the “Halo Silver Timeline”. According to @k_wolfkill, this was done to help protect both the Core Canon and the TV show’s story, letting each evolve to best suit the medium that they are on. pic.twitter.com/e3YAv5UDUm – Halopedia (@Halopedia) December 16, 2021

The Halo series will be an adaptation of the canonical content that we can find in games, books and other types of official products. But nevertheless, this production will not be essential to understand the story that is currently unfolding.

Although at the moment there is no specific release date, it is expected that The Halo series comes to Paramount + sometime in 2022. In related topics, here you can see the first trailer of this show. Similarly, a bug is corrupting the games of Halo Infinite.

Editor’s Note:

This is the correct decision. Halo’s canon has gotten quite complicated in recent years, and adding a series to it would only have made things worse. This direction allows more people to have the opportunity to enjoy this world without having to play something previously.

Via: Kiki Wolfkill