Halo He has been trying to reach television for many years, although until a few months ago it was confirmed that the project will finally come true.

Fans of master Chief are eager to find out what the video game universe will look like in a series live action, although they will have to wait a little longer for it.

Several important details about the series of Halo, including the possible premiere window and up to a trailer that unfortunately we will not be able to see.

Last February 24 ViacomCBS made a presentation for investors where they showed several of their upcoming projects, including the series of Halo.

At one point in the meeting they showed the first trailer of the series, which only select members of the meeting could see, since the screen suddenly went blue for the rest of the public.

In this presentation it was confirmed that the series of Halo It will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2022, so there is still a whole year left for them to reveal more details.

It’s almost a year before its premiere.

Where will the Halo series air?

The chapters were originally planned to air via Showtime; However, it was recently confirmed that they will reach Paramount +.

This streaming service will officially debut on March 4, and yes, Mexico is included in the list of countries that will have it from day one.

If you want to see the series of Halo you will have to wait a year and pay a subscription of $ 79 pesos per month, or at least it is the price set for the time for the service.

We still don’t know what part of the video game’s history they will show us, but we are still excited.

